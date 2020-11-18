Georgia safety Richard LeCounte went on Twitter Tuesday night to silence any and all doubts about whether or not he would be returning to the field for the Georgia Bulldogs this fall.

In a statement released via Twitter, LeCounte stated: "Two things I want to address: 1. No I am not opting out the season, I will finish my career as a bulldog on that field with my brothers! 2. That Hunger inside of me Only Grown Bigger."

LeCounte suffered broken ribs and a severe concussion during a motorcycle accident on Halloween night following the Bulldogs' victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

He was out for only one game, but he was dearly missed. The Florida Gators and quarterback Kyle Trask passed for 474 yards and four touchdowns on 30-of-43 passing. LeCounte could not have stopped all of those things from happening, but he could have slowed the bleeding.

LeCounte is in his fourth and what will be his final season at Georgia. He's been a mainstay in the back end of this heralded Kirby Smart defense since midway through his freshman season in 2017. He returned for his senior season, which was a surprise to most considering he was one of college football's best safeties a year ago. He was a consensus preseason All-America this season and racked up 26.0 tackles and three interceptions in just five games.

