LeCounte Makes it Official

Richard LeCounte has made it official. He will be headed off to the NFL draft.

In a statement released on Twitter today, Richard Lecount stated the following:

“The last four years at Georgia have been the best years of my life. I first want to thank my family for their love and support over the years. None of this is possible without you.

To Coach Smart and the entire Georgia coaching staff, thank you for your belief in me and for pushing me to be the best both on and off the field. To my teammates, words cannot express what you are mean to me we will truly be brothers for life. Finally to the fans, there are no better fans in all of sports than Georgia bulldog fans! Thank you for your unwavering support I am so excited for the next chapter in my life and pursuing my dream of entering the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Below is LeCounte’s NFL Draft Profile:

Strengths

Upon watching Richard LeCounte over the last several years at Georgia the first thing that comes to mind is instincts. He's the first to move, he's the first to identify, and he's more likely than not, the first to strike on any given play. This comes from his clear and obvious dedication to film study but it's also something that you'll never be able to teach, a God-given ability to process information quickly.

Take this play for example against Auburn in 2019:

Not only that, LeCounte's ball production has been elite for several years. In 2019, LeCounte's last full season, Georgia forced 14 turnovers on defense — seven interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. LeCounte was solely responsible for half of those. He had four interceptions and three fumble recoveries along with three forced fumbles. In an era of professional football where the value of the turnover has drastically increased due to offensive efficiency, LeCounte's abilities to not only be around the ball on a consistent basis but take the ball away from the opponent is invaluable.

Weaknesses

Early on in his career, those same instincts as a safety got him in trouble at times. Opposing offensive coordinators knew they could attack LeCounte with double moves in the passing game and bait him into jumping routes. Tennessee got him on a double move early on in the game in 2019, and Arkansas caught him cheating on an out and up in 2020. Apart from that, he's worked to eliminate these types of mistakes.

LeCounte's physical profile also warrants skepticism from NFL evaluators as well. At 5'11, just north of 185 pounds, he's not the biggest safety available in the 2021 NFL Draft, nor is he the fastest. Take Oregon's Javon Holland, for example, he's 6'0, 205 and is expected to run in the low 4.4's at the NFL combine.

Scheme Fit

NFL scouts that we've spoken to here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com question LeCounte's ability to play center field safety in the NFL and cover the full 53-yards against the pass. So, if you are going to take LeCounte, it would be best if you allow him to continue to be the force in the middle of the field and closer to the line of scrimmage as a strong safety.

He will excel as more of the Budda Baker, Tyron Mathieu type of safety as opposed to the way in which Earl Thomas roamed the back end.

NFL Draft Projection - Late 2nd round

LeCounte's physical limitations will likely keep him out of the first round due to the fact that most NFL GMs prefer pairing the physical ceiling of the athlete along with the film evaluation. Though he's simply too good of a player to pass up as the draft progresses and teams still need to fill a hole in the back end. L