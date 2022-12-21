Roderick Robinson Signs With Georgia

Running back Roderick Robinson has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.

Robinson was originally committed to play football in his home state of California for UCLA Bruins. However, after a weekend of unofficial visits to UGA, Robinson decommit from UCLA and flipped his commitment to the University of Georgia that same day.

The San Diego, California native is currently listed as a 4-star prospect and measures at 6”1, 230 pounds. According to 247sports, he is currently ranked the 15th highest running back in his class and is the 17th ranked player from the State of California.

Robinson attended Lincoln Highschool where he also ran track. In his junior season, he ran a 52.88 (400) and rushed for over 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has demonstrated tremendous breakaway speed and his powerful strides along with excellent vision make him nearly impossible to tackle once he makes it to the second level of the defense.

As the only running back to sign for the Bulldogs in the class of 2023. Robinson could make an immediate impact in the Bulldog’s backfield next year given that current starters Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards, and Kendall Milton are all juniors and seniors.

