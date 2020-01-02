BulldogMaven
Rodrigo Blankenship Talks What it Means to Go Out On Top as a Georgia Bulldog

Brooks Austin

Rodrigo Blankenship has an argument for being the greatest kicker to ever lace it up for the Georgia Bulldogs. With tonight's win, he and his fellow seniors now have more wins than any other class in Georgia history. 

I asked him what it meant to go out on top as a Bulldog with the (26-14) win over the Baylor Bears: 

"It's amazing. It was an amazing team win tonight. We had people doubting us at so many points during the season and we had doubters coming into this game. So, it was amazing to see us respond to the adversity and respond to the doubters. I'm proud of the way we responded." 

We asked him if he and his fellow seniors were aware of the weight that this football game held in terms of how they will be remembered at Georgia: 

"We were aware but it was something we were focused on. One day at a time, one step at a time. Keep a small frame of mind and kind of let everything else take care of itself." 

We then asked how he felt he could get better heading into the NFL next season: 

"I'm just going to have to go back and look at some of the areas I can improve on from my career at the University of Georgia. You know, be as objective as I can be and evaluate myself and be my own toughest critique and try and take away something I can build on going forward."

Wherever Rodrigo Blankenship ends up at the next level, he will be one of the most accurate kickers available and he will certainly take the fanbase by storm as he did during his time at Georgia. 

A damn good dawg, and a damn good kicker. 

