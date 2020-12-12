Score Predictions - Georgia vs Missouri

The Georgia Bulldogs take their final road trip of the regular season, as they head up to Columbia, Missouri to take on head coach Eli Drinkwitz's (5-3) Tigers.

Georgia is a 13.0 point favorite in the SEC East contest set for a Noon kickoff. Missouri is currently on a three-game winning streak and is fresh off a 50-48 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

As usual, the Dawgs Daily on SI.com staff brings you our score predictions.

Brooks Austin - Lead Editor

Georgia 37, Missouri 17

So far this season, offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been a "Take what you give" play-caller. Saturday in Columbia, I expect him to forcefully take the top off early. Then as Georgia mounts a lead, they take their foot off the gas in the second half.

It should be an explosive day early for this offense, then a heavy dose of the stable of backs from the Dawgs.

Kyle Funderburk - Lead Writer

Georgia 45, Missouri 13

Jordan Davis' return does wonders for the Bulldog defense. Missouri running back Larry Roundtree has his worse day of the season as Davis helps prevent any holes from opening up. Without Roundtree's typical production, Missouri's offense stagnates and the Tigers struggle to pick up first downs.

Georgia's dominance on defense leads to great field position for the offense, which leads to points. Quarterback JT Daniels establishes the passing game quickly with some early passes to receivers George Pickens and Jermaine Burton. The running backs have another field day with all of the small boxes. Georgia, after routing South Carolina two weeks ago, starts to make a habit out of blowing out SEC foes.

Jonathan Williams - Staff Writer

Georgia 38, Missouri 17

Georgia is in for a cold one today as temperatures are going to stay around the mid-30s in Missouri, but that won’t be enough to hold Georgia back from getting the win today. The Bulldogs could be getting some key players back off of the injury list on the defensive side of the ball that will play a huge role in leading them to victory. The Tigers' lethal offense will test Georgia early, but their inability to slow down Georgia’s run game will be what keeps them from pulling off the upset.

Jeremiah Stoddard - Staff Writer

Georgia 35, Missouri 20

Georgia has done a great job of taking what the defense gives them as of late. With Missouri allowing 143 yards rushing per game, I expect Georgia to have great running lanes early and often. Georgia’s offensive line has shown great improvement over the last couple of weeks, making this a favorable matchup. The game will likely be close, going into the 4th quarter, with Georgia taking a two-touchdown lead late in the game.