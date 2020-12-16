Which Signees Make Immediate Impact

Kirby Smart and the Georgia football team wraps up another successful Early Signing Day.

The Bulldogs have 20 signees on the 2021 recruiting class after Wednesday. While most recruits won't play until the distant future, some members of the class may receive substantial playing time as early as next year, here are a few such players.

Potential starters

Brock Vandagriff, Quarterback: Regardless of if JT Daniels leaves early or not, expect to see a dose of Brock Vandagriff next season. If Daniels leaves, that obviously starts the battle between Vandagriff, junior Stetson Bennett, and freshman Carson Beck for the starting job. If Daniels stays, Vandagriff and Beck will compete for the air apparency.

Georgia's offense, which is red-hot right now, should enter 2021 mostly unchanged. Meaning, Georgia should win a lot of lopsided SEC games next season. It's in these lopsided games where viewers will get to watch this battle unfold. Vandagriff and Beck will share the spotlight in fourth quarters until one pulls ahead.

Nyland Green, Cornerback: Nyland Green won't just play in 2021, he might earn a starting job. Georgia could have as many as four cornerbacks and nickels leaving, or as little as zero. Should all four leave, Nyland Green will be forced to play early and often in a rebuilt defensive backfield.

If most or all of the corners stay, Green should still have opportunities. Smart's staff has heavily utilized freshmen defensive backs in the past. Tyrique Stevenson played a lot in 2019 and Tyson Campbell started several games in 2018. That was the plan for Kelee Ringo before his injury.

Amarius Mims, Tackle: Tadd Ratledge has seen playing time in 2020 — at guard. Chad Lindberg is practicing at guard. Broderick Jones has seen game time reps at right tackle. Jamaree Salyer may be moving inside. The guard depth chart is far deeper at this point when looking toward the 2021 season. Tackle is a spot that Amarius Mims could earn meaningful playing time.

Blowout Time Heroes

Xavian Sorey and Smael Mondon, Linebackers: Georgia's two-deep at linebacker is likely set for next year. But in case of injury, Xavian Sorey and Smael Mondon are two good players to have around. Look for them to be the first defensive reserves on the field when games get out of hand.

Lovasea Carroll, Running back: Lovasea Carroll is a big maybe because his playing time for 2021 all hinges on whether or not Zamir White and James Cook stay. The running back corps would just be too deep for Carroll and he needs more physical development before he can leapfrog anyone already in the rotation.

But if White and Cook do leave, that opens the door for Carroll to pick up six-to-eight touches per game as the fourth-string running back.