UPDATE: Pickens and Blaylock Still Not Back, Smart Says

    • November 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    Kirby Smart Updates Receiver Room

    Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Tuesday and updated the receiver room.
    Author:

    Georgia's receiver room is one of the most banged-up positions on the team. Through the first eight games of the season, it's been rare that Georgia played with the same four receivers each week. 

    Much of the injuries date back to prior seasons in the case of Dominick Blaylock or in the case of George Pickens, players getting hurt in spring practice and requiring surgery. Pickens last played for Georgia in the Peach Bowl on January 1st against Cincinnati. 

    The second-leading receiver on Georgia's roster in 2020 went down with a torn ACL shortly after returning to the practice field to start Georgia's spring practice. The tear required immediate surgery and has sidelined him ever since. 

    Dominick Blaylock is another name that has yet to see the field in 2021. The former freshman standout in 2019 tore his ACL in the SEC Championship against LSU and reinjured it last fall, requiring another surgery. But it is not the knee that is bothering Blaylock; the former standout receiver is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. 

    Kirby Smart told the media that both Pickens and Blaylock are not back, adding redshirt freshman Justin Robinson to that list of receivers still dealing with injuries as well. While that wasn't much of an update from Smart, he did say Georgia is "30-40 percent" better off at receiver than they were against Auburn. 

