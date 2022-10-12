Roderick Robinson, a 4-star RB from the San Diego area, flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia Monday afternoon. When a prospect of his caliber flips his commitment, there will be plenty of strong opinions among fans.

Here are some top Twitter reactions.

Some UCLA fans were clearly upset with the decision. Robinson was the highest ranked commit for the Bruins, so as you would expect, the UCLA faithful was disappointed to see him flip to a school across the country.

Former Georgia Bulldog great and California native himself, Thomas Davis had plenty to say on social as well.

2023 UGA Commits:

RB, Roderick Robinson

WR, Yazeed Haynes

WR, Tyler Williams

OL, Joshua Miller

TE Lawson Luckie

DB, AJ Harris

S, Joenel Aguero

LB, Raylen Wilson

LB, Troy Bowles

OT, Monroe Freeling

TE, Pearce Spurlin

OT, Bo Hughley

LB, CJ Allen

WR, Raymond Contrell

K, Peyton Woodring

OL, Kelton Smith

DL, Jamaal Jarrett

CB, Justyn Rhett

CB, Daniel Harris

EDGE, Gabriel Harris

2024 UGA Commits

TE, Landen Thomas

WR, Ny Carr

RB, Tovanni Mizzell

ATH, Sacovie White

