Twitter Reacts to Roderick Robinson II Flipping to Georgia
Roderick Robinson, a 4-star RB from the San Diego area, flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia Monday afternoon. When a prospect of his caliber flips his commitment, there will be plenty of strong opinions among fans.
Here are some top Twitter reactions.
Some UCLA fans were clearly upset with the decision. Robinson was the highest ranked commit for the Bruins, so as you would expect, the UCLA faithful was disappointed to see him flip to a school across the country.
Former Georgia Bulldog great and California native himself, Thomas Davis had plenty to say on social as well.
2023 UGA Commits:
- RB, Roderick Robinson
- WR, Yazeed Haynes
- WR, Tyler Williams
- OL, Joshua Miller
- TE Lawson Luckie
- DB, AJ Harris
- S, Joenel Aguero
- LB, Raylen Wilson
- LB, Troy Bowles
- OT, Monroe Freeling
- TE, Pearce Spurlin
- OT, Bo Hughley
- LB, CJ Allen
- WR, Raymond Contrell
- K, Peyton Woodring
- OL, Kelton Smith
- DL, Jamaal Jarrett
- CB, Justyn Rhett
- CB, Daniel Harris
- EDGE, Gabriel Harris
Read More
2024 UGA Commits
- TE, Landen Thomas
- WR, Ny Carr
- RB, Tovanni Mizzell
- ATH, Sacovie White
You May Also Like:
- The History Between Georgia and Auburn, The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry
- Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn
- Latest Betting Line Trends in Georgia vs Auburn
Join the community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN