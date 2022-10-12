Skip to main content

Twitter Reacts to Roderick Robinson II Flipping to Georgia

Georgia landed an ELITE RB yesterday when Roderick Robinson decided to flip from UCLA to Georgia. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions.

Roderick Robinson, a 4-star RB from the San Diego area, flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia Monday afternoon. When a prospect of his caliber flips his commitment, there will be plenty of strong opinions among fans.

Here are some top Twitter reactions.

Some UCLA fans were clearly upset with the decision. Robinson was the highest ranked commit for the Bruins, so as you would expect, the UCLA faithful was disappointed to see him flip to a school across the country.

Former Georgia Bulldog great and California native himself, Thomas Davis had plenty to say on social as well. 

2023 UGA Commits:

  • RB, Roderick Robinson
  • WR, Yazeed Haynes
  • WR, Tyler Williams
  • OL, Joshua Miller
  • TE Lawson Luckie
  • DB, AJ Harris
  • S, Joenel Aguero
  • LB, Raylen Wilson
  • LB, Troy Bowles
  • OT, Monroe Freeling
  • TE, Pearce Spurlin
  • OT, Bo Hughley
  • LB, CJ Allen
  • WR, Raymond Contrell
  • K, Peyton Woodring
  • OL, Kelton Smith
  • DL, Jamaal Jarrett
  • CB, Justyn Rhett
  • CB, Daniel Harris
  • EDGE, Gabriel Harris
2024 UGA Commits

  • TE, Landen Thomas
  • WR, Ny Carr
  • RB, Tovanni Mizzell
  • ATH, Sacovie White

