Stetson Bennett Has Entered the Heisman Race

Georgia's had their fair share of quarterbacks enter the Heisman trophy conversation this season. When Jamie Newman transferred in January, he quickly joined the Heisman talks. Then when Newman opted out of the 2020 football season, Heisman odds shifted in JT Daniels favor despite not even having been cleared.

Now, it's Stetson Bennett, who's an 18:1 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2020.

Bennett got his first career start at Georgia this past week versus No. 7 Auburn, putting up 240 yards on 17-for-28 passing and a touchdown.

Just the week before, Bennett put up 211 yards on 20-for-29 passing and two touchdowns in what was essentially two-quarters of football.

Through two weeks of play, Bennett has a QBR of 94.4, good enough for 2nd-best in the country.

Bennett now has the 8th-best odds to win the Heisman trophy with +2000 odds, according to BetOnline.ag. On top of that, he has the 6th-best odds of any QB in the country, only behind Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Trask, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, and D'Eriq King.

The only three other players ahead of Bennett are Kyle Pitts (+1200), Travis Etienne (+1200), and Jaylen Waddle (+1800), who are all three playing at elite levels.

Given the caliber of talent of those other names, Bennett is in good company.

Bennett will have another opportunity to prove himself against a quality opponent this Saturday versus No. 14 Tennessee.

The Volunteers are averaging 254 passing yards allowed per game after playing South Carolina and Missouri. While those are by no means awful numbers, Bennett will have the talents of Kearis Jackson and potential Biletnikoff Award winner George Pickens on his side. He should be able to top those numbers if he wishes to.

