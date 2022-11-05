Skip to main content

Stetson Bennett Trolls Volunteers Fans After Scoring in Tennessee vs Georgia

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett trolled Tennessee fans after a score after they reportedly leaked his phone number ahead of Saturday's huge game.

No one (outside of maybe European soccer fans) is more petty than college football fans. The amount of pranks, signs, and long-held grudges is unmatched. Tennessee fans have reportedly carried on that tradition.

Reports have surfaced that ahead of No. 1 Tennessee’s road game at No. 3 Georgia, Tennessee fans leaked Stetson Bennett’s phone number, and proceeded to dial the number all night with the goal of keeping Georgia’s quarterback awake.

It’s a fun idea (even though it does suck to change your number), but a couple quarters into the game, it doesn’t appear Bennett is showing any signs of fatigue. He’s currently carving Tennessee up to the tune of 173 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. Bennett mimicked making a phone call after scoring his first touchdown, seemingly a nod to the prank by the Volunteers fans.

Stetson 1 - Vol Nation 0

