No one (outside of maybe European soccer fans) is more petty than college football fans. The amount of pranks, signs, and long-held grudges is unmatched. Tennessee fans have reportedly carried on that tradition.

Reports have surfaced that ahead of No. 1 Tennessee’s road game at No. 3 Georgia, Tennessee fans leaked Stetson Bennett’s phone number, and proceeded to dial the number all night with the goal of keeping Georgia’s quarterback awake.

It’s a fun idea (even though it does suck to change your number), but a couple quarters into the game, it doesn’t appear Bennett is showing any signs of fatigue. He’s currently carving Tennessee up to the tune of 173 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. Bennett mimicked making a phone call after scoring his first touchdown, seemingly a nod to the prank by the Volunteers fans.

Stetson 1 - Vol Nation 0

