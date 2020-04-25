BulldogMaven
Tae Crowder Drafted by New York Giants as Mr. Irrelevant

Brooks Austin

After five years of playing football for the University of Georgia, Tae Crowder has been selected with the 255th pick, known more commonly known as Mr. Irrelevant. 

Crowder entered the Georgia program as a running back and made the transition to linebacker and started for two seasons on that Georgia defense. 

Now, he will be headed off to New York to play for the Giants. 

He had a terrific final season in Athens, and was a key player on Georgia teams that won 11 or more games three straight seasons, won three straight SEC Eastern Division titles, and played in three straight New Year’s Six Bowl game (2018 Rose, 2019 Allstate Sugar, 2020 Allstate Sugar)...also part of a senior class that won 44 games, tied for most in school history...key cog in a Georgia defense that finished with the #1 national ranking in Scoring Defense (12.6 ppg—school record for few points allowed in 12-+ game season), #1 national ranking in Rushing Defense (74.6 ypg—2nd best in school history), #1 nationally in fewest rushing TD’s allowed (2—school record), and #3 nationally in Total Defense (257.7 ypg)...started all 14 games in 2019 and finished season with 62 total stops (second-best on team), including 4.0 for lost yardage, three QB pressures and four pass breakups. 

He was one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker...Georgia’s leading tackler vs. South Carolina with a career-high 12 stops...also its top tackler vs. Notre Dame, with a then career-high nine tackles...one of four Bulldogs with a team-high six stops in shutout of Kentucky...scored his first collegiate touchdown when he picked up a Tennessee fumble and returned it 60 yards for a score...led Georgia in tackles vs. Missouri with seven...was named one of three team captains for the Missouri game.

2020 Georgia Bulldogs NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

As the 2020 NFL Draft is set to kick off tonight, tune in for live updates and commentary from our team here at The Bulldog Maven's Live Blog.

Brooks Austin

SI Draft Tracker

Former Georgia Football QB, Jake Fromm Drafted by the Buffalo Bills

Former Georgia quarterback, Jake Fromm has been selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Chris Allen

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia Football QB, Jacob Eason Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts

Brooks Austin

Bostonfan1967

Lawrence Cager to Sign with New York Jets

In just one season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Lawrence Cager made an impact. Now, he's off to the NFL as the New York Jets have signed him.

Brooks Austin

Brian Herrien signs with the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have signed former Bulldog RB, Brian Herrien as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. .

Brent Wilson

Eli Wolf signed by the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Georgia Football TE, Eli Wolf.

Brent Wilson

Rodrigo Blankenship Signed by Indianapolis Colts

Former Georgia Football place kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship has been signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the NFL Draft.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia Football Safety J.R. Reed Signed By Jacksonville Jaguars

A tremendous leader and a very productive safety for the Georgia Bulldogs, J.R. has been signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

BGilmer18

D’Andre Swift: A perfect fit for the Detroit Lions

D’Andre Swift’s multidimensionality makes a good fit for any pro offense, but Detroit provides an opportunity for him to elevate a one-dimensional offense.

Garrett Shearman

Former Georgia Football TE, Charlie Woerner drafted by San Francisco 49ers

Former Georgia Football TE, Charlie Woerner drafted by San Francisco 49ers

Brooks Austin