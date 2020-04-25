Tae Crowder Drafted by New York Giants as Mr. Irrelevant

After five years of playing football for the University of Georgia, Tae Crowder has been selected with the 255th pick, known more commonly known as Mr. Irrelevant.

Crowder entered the Georgia program as a running back and made the transition to linebacker and started for two seasons on that Georgia defense.

Now, he will be headed off to New York to play for the Giants.

He had a terrific final season in Athens, and was a key player on Georgia teams that won 11 or more games three straight seasons, won three straight SEC Eastern Division titles, and played in three straight New Year’s Six Bowl game (2018 Rose, 2019 Allstate Sugar, 2020 Allstate Sugar)...also part of a senior class that won 44 games, tied for most in school history...key cog in a Georgia defense that finished with the #1 national ranking in Scoring Defense (12.6 ppg—school record for few points allowed in 12-+ game season), #1 national ranking in Rushing Defense (74.6 ypg—2nd best in school history), #1 nationally in fewest rushing TD’s allowed (2—school record), and #3 nationally in Total Defense (257.7 ypg)...started all 14 games in 2019 and finished season with 62 total stops (second-best on team), including 4.0 for lost yardage, three QB pressures and four pass breakups.

He was one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker...Georgia’s leading tackler vs. South Carolina with a career-high 12 stops...also its top tackler vs. Notre Dame, with a then career-high nine tackles...one of four Bulldogs with a team-high six stops in shutout of Kentucky...scored his first collegiate touchdown when he picked up a Tennessee fumble and returned it 60 yards for a score...led Georgia in tackles vs. Missouri with seven...was named one of three team captains for the Missouri game.