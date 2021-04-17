INSTANT REACTION - Spring Comes to a Close with Explosive Scrimmage

Fans got to see the Georgia Bulldogs in game-action for the first time since January. There were a lot of takeaways from G-Day this Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs laced up the pads on Saturday for their final scrimmage of the spring. It was the public's first look at the team since their Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati in January.

While the Bulldogs didn't unleash everything they have in their playbook we did get a good look at the playmakers for this team in the fall.

That leaves the question: what should fans takeaway from Saturday's scrimmage?

Adonai Mitchell Will Be A Difference Maker

The Bulldog coaching staff has been searching all spring for a replacement for wide receiver George Pickens. While no one can fully replace his impact it does appear that freshman Adonai Mitchell is capable to take on those responsibilities.

Mitchell was an unheralded recruit from Antioch, Texas. He didn't draw the attention that other Bulldog recruits did but immediately impressed this coaching staff in camp.

Mitchell has elite level route-running for a freshman. He understands leverage and provides his quarterbacks an easy target against any coverage.

Expect Mitchell to contribute immediately this fall.

Offensive Line Is Not Ready

Reports indicated that this Bulldog offensive line had been inconsistent in camp. Both offensive lines struggled Saturday, and as a result quarterbacks on both teams were constantly under duress.

There is talent on the line this fall. The problem is that this talent is, for the most part, inexperienced.

There seem to be four clear-cut starters for this offensive line. Warren McClendon, Jamaree Salyer, Justin Shaffer, and Warren Ericson.

Leaving Xavier Truss, Broderick Jones, and Amarius Mims battling it out still for that second tackle spot.

That group has a total of one collective career start.

If Georgia hopes to have any success this fall they need this offensive line to clean up their mistakes quickly.

They have time to fix this, so don't hit the panic button yet. However, this group will be tested from game one this fall.

JT Daniels Is Game Ready

Quarterback JT Daniels is the most talented quarterback the Bulldogs have had in some time. Everyone is anticipating a big season from Daniels and it appears that he has gotten that much better this offseason.

The thing that jumped off the screen was how comfortable Daniels was. This is his second offseason in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system and it appears that he has now mastered the system.

Daniels went through his progressions in a timely manner and found the open man at the right time.

Furthermore, it appears his footwork has improved since the last time we saw him. It was one of his biggest weaknesses and it now is a strength of his game.

Secondary Full of Playmakers

One of the offseason's biggest questions was how the secondary would fare this year. They lost five players from their backend to the NFL Draft:

- Eric Stokes, CB

- Tyson Campbell, CB

- DJ Daniel, CB

- Mark Webb, CB



- Richard LeCounte, S

They return zero starts from last season in their secondary. Fortunately the group has a ton of talent and played well this Saturday.

The offense took advantage of their inexperience early but they improved over the course of the scrimmage.

The only player that consistently beat the secondary was wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The group played together and looked very good at the end of the game.