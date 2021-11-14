Tennessee Victory Emphasizes Todd Monken's Importance

The Georgia Bulldogs are on their way to yet another SEC Championship Game appearance following a 41 to 17 win over the SEC East and have a legitimate chance to finish the season with an undefeated record. There are various reasons for their dominance in the 2021 season, but one person has gone under the radar to this point.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken is quietly building a reputation as one of the best offensive coaches in college football. Georgia has been without several key players on the offensive side of the ball throughout this season, yet Monken continues to put together masterpieces.

The Bulldogs are averaging 38.7 points per game despite missing their opening day starting quarterback, several high-quality skill position players, and a few key offensive linemen at points this year.

No matter who is in the game, Georgia's offense continues to find ways to move the ball and score. Georgia has scored 30+ points in every game since their week one victory over the Clemson Tigers.

Monken deserves a lot of credit for how they seamlessly move from week to week. He plays to the team's strengths and ensures that they force players to improve with every game.

Monken has continually protected the deficiencies on his roster whether it's injury or a weakpoint. He's protected an offensive line that's seen two starters in Tate Ratledge and Jamaree Salyer miss time at points this season and hasn't played with a tremendous amount of consistency.

He's protected a quarterback that even though has played well, has physical limitations at the position, all while preparing a second quarterback in JT Daniels to play with a completely different gameplan. It's been a balancing act all season for Monken.

Good coordinators can call productive offense within the confines of their system, but great ones adapt to their personnel. Monken is forced to adapt week after week because of the injury bug plaguing this Georgia football team.

Sources around the program raved about Monken's work ethic and attention to detail over the offseason, and that has rung true during the regular season. He has gone through two starting quarterbacks, a surplus of starting wide receivers, and a rotating cast of offensive linemen.

The playbook changes depending on who is out there, yet Georgia is effective in every circumstance. They play disciplined, put themselves in manageable situations, and don't turn the ball over.

Against Tennessee, Georgia stayed with a heavy diet of runs and attempted to stretch the field at times. Why? Down the stretch against elite teams, they have to create explosive plays in the passing game to keep opposing defenses honest.

They have made downfield passing an emphasis in recent weeks, as several of their vertical threats are returning from injury. Things are still a work in progress, but the team took another step forward today in that department.

They may not be as flashy as some of college football's perennial powers, but they are certainly more consistent. For all the praise Oklahoma gets for the creative offensive system, they could only score fourteen points against Baylor, Ohio State managed to score 26 points a week ago against Nebraska.

Georgia's offensive formula will win them games as the season wears on because Monken prioritized consistency and defined their identity. Players know what will be asked of them and are more than capable of executing their responsibilities.

So while they may not put up gaudy numbers or bring home personal hardware this season, Georgia's offense is designed for bigger and better things.

You May Also Like:

Both QBs See Action Against Mizzou, Make Early Auditions For Starting Job

The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Win over Missouri

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.