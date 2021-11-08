The George Pickens Effect, How Pickens Complicates QB Decision

The Georgia Offense is missing a crucial piece during the 2021 season, but what is the biggest element that George Pickens brought to the Georgia Offense?

No one would disagree that George Pickens was and is one of the most talented wide receivers to wear the Georgia Uniform. Pickens, a 6'3" 200 pounder from Hoover, Alabama has dazzled Georgia fans and coaches alike with his abilities. He's a naturally gifted wide receiver, and rarely ever drops anything thrown in his vicinity.

When JT Daniels came into the rotation against Mississippi State in 2020, George Pickens found a QB who was not afraid to throw to him regardless of the defensive coverage around him. The end result was several magnificent catches made by the sophomore wideout.

There was little doubt that the connection between Daniels and Pickens would have been a huge portion of the 2021 season had things gone as planned, but when Pickens tore his ACL in spring practice, that plan went out the window.

George brought one aspect to the Georgia Offense that is nearly impossible to replace. The injury he sustained took away the biggest deep threat that Georgia had seen in years.

Todd Monken has responded by scheming to get wide receivers open during the games in 2021. Moreover, with Stetson taking the majority of reps at quarterback this season, the Georgia offense looks a lot different than what was originally anticipated.

Monken's prowess at exposing defenses has led to some huge plays this season. Notably, Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey have seen the upside of this with long touchdown catches to their names.

What Pickens excelled at, and what is extremely hard to replace, is the ability to loft the ball downfield and have a wide receiver go get it regardless of the coverage around him. The "George is Down There Somewhere" ability is something that Georgia just hasn't had this season.

The electric plays of Pickens leaping over, or diving under a defensive back to catch a ball that was thrown his way have been notably absent this season. Some may call it bailing out the quarterback. Perhaps it is, but maybe it was just the quarterback having faith in a receiver who was simply more talented than those around him.

This of course is not to say that any of the receivers that Georgia has had on the field in 2021 are bad. They are not. They are still an extremely talented wide receiver room, but none of them quite have the "It" factor that George Pickens had, and it's an underlying missing piece that Georgia's Offense has had this year.

The good news? Pickens has played with both quarterbacks. Though, it’s clear based on productions Pickens likely favors one over the other. In four games with JT Daniels last season, he amassed 373 of his 513 yards on the season. He had just 140 yards through 4 games of Bennett.

