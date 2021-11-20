The Good, Bad, Ugly: Davis Delivers Heisman Moment

Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia-Charleston Southern

    There was a lot of good, and only a little bit of bad in Georgia's win on senior day.
    Author:

    It is not very often where Georgia can take a 49-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. But, well, that is what happened in Georgia's win over Charleston Southern on senior day. It was one of those days where Georgia only had one negative. 

    The Beautiful: Jordan Davis Rushing Touchdown

    There was no better way to open up the scoring on senior day than feeding nose tackle Jordan Davis on the goal-line. Georgia's second offensive possession ended with a touchdown as Jordan Davis scored his first career touchdown on a one-yard rush. 

    The movement for Jordan Davis to win the Heisman started earlier this season; while there is no doubting his impact on Georgia's game, the doubters say he doesn't present the stats necessary to win the award. So now, with a touchdown to his name in the stat sheet, could this be his Heisman moment?

    The Good: Explosive Plays 

    The expectation coming into the weekend was for Georgia to dominate and put the game away early versus a 4-5 Charleston Southern team. Georgia lived up to those expectations, and many could argue out-performed the expectations with 49 points in the first half alone. 

    The key to much of Georgia's success was the explosive plays, whether through the air or on the ground. Both Zamir White and James Cook found success on the ground; White's longest run went for 40-yards and a score, while Cook also found some space slashing the Buccaneer's defense for a long 40-yard rush.

    Not to mention Brock Bowers find some space on a 19-yard run, continuing his season-long campaign for the John Mackey Award.

    Read More

    The Bad: Lost Shutout 

    There has not been much to complain about regarding Georgia's defense; it's been pretty rare to find something put in the "bad" or "ugly" column of these articles for the defense. Unfortunately, today will be one of the few days when they get put in the negative column. 

    What started as a positive play ended as a negative play for the Georgia defense, as a tipped Charleston Southern pass was intercepted by Xavian Sorey, one of many young players who got action. Still, it was what transpired after the interception that turned it into a negative. The ball was stripped out of the grasp of Sorey and returned for a Buccaneers touchdown, their only touchdown of the game.

