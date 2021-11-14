The Good, Bad, and Ugly from Georgia's Big Win over Tennessee

There was some good, some bad, and yes, some ugly in Georgia's win over Tennessee.

The Beautiful: James Cook

We usually add something over the last few weeks about what Georgia is doing at a high level; in the past, it's been "the Great" this week; it's "the beautiful." There isn't a better way to describe the performance of James Cook.

The senior running back finished with an incredible stat line that saw three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. Cook also became just the second running back for Georgia to eclipse the hundred-yard benchmark this year, Zamir White being the first in the win versus Florida.

The Good: Stetson Bennett's Play Extension & Second Quarter Defense

Georgia gave up ten points in the first quarter of play against a fast-paced Tennessee offense averaging 15 points in the first quarter of games coming into this game.

Tennessee's high-powered offense was on display in the first drive of the game as they scored against Georgia's defense. After a shaky first quarter, Georgia looked to be in for a shootout; the defense would turn it around with a shutout second quarter that featured a key interception from Derion Kendrick.

One of Stetson Bennett's best games saw him contribute in more ways than one. Bennett finished the game with more completions he's had all year; he also finished with the most passing attempts all year.

Fighting through a rocky start for Georgia's offense in the first quarter, the ability to extend plays became vital to Georgia's offensive success. Monken dialed up countless play-action roll-outs, finding ways to get Bennett on the move. A highlight reel play came in the redzone as Bennett rolled out on a play-action pass and quickly evaded a defender as he scrambled for a touchdown.

Bennett would draw numerous comparisons from CBS's Gary Danielson to Baker Mayfield, especially after Bennett made an incredible throw on the move to Adonai Mitchell on second and long. Bennett moved up in the pocket, looking to scramble before finding a strike to Mitchell for 15 yards.

The Bad: Tennessee's Opening Drive

Missouri and South Carolina found a lot of success early versus Georgia's highly ranked defense; Tennessee replicated much of that success just in a much different fashion. The talk all week surrounding this was how well Georgia's defense would be able to keep the Volunteers out of the endzone.

The Volunteer's offense didn't take long to find the endzone as they started fast with a game-opening touchdown drive against a struggling Georgia defense.

The Ugly: The Flu Bug

The unlikeliest of events occurred during the pre-game interview from CBS's broadcast as they broke the news that Georgia was dealing with a Flu bug that was going around the program. CBS stated that as many as eight players, including some starters, were dealing with the virus up to and during the game.

Jalen Carter is an example of someone who is dealing with the sickness. The sophomore defensive tackle played through it in the first half before getting sat out of precaution in the second half.

