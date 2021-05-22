Players Who Are In Need of Productive Summer Workouts

Summer workouts are right around the corner and several Georgia Football players are need of physical improvements before fall camp.

Now that spring practices are over, Georgia Football looks forward to summer workouts knowing which players need to improve physically before fall camp.

Players will return to campus at the beginning of June and will be full steam ahead up until preseason camp begins in August.

Jordan Davis – Nose Guard

Wait, what is a would-be first-round draft pick doing on this list? Truth is, love for Georgia Football isn't the only thing that brought Davis back to Athens. Davis has struggled with his weight and conditioning for years.

Davis's size has made him the centerpiece of Georgia's run defense, but it's also taken him off the field on passing downs. He wants to be an every-down player and great performance in the weight room this summer will help him accomplish that. If Davis can become an every-down player, Georgia's already great front seven will somehow become even better.

Jalen Kimber – Cornerback

Watching Kimber's performance at the G-Day Game, two things are clear about the redshirt freshman. First, he is a physical and athletic cornerback capable of covering any receiver in the SEC. Second, he lacks the size right now to properly display that. At 6-0 and 170 lbs. Kimber doesn't have the mass to beat the SEC's best receivers in man coverage, but that can change this summer.

Offensive Linemen

This is a make-or-break summer for several players on Georgia's offensive line. The program is ready to move on from former coach Sam Pittman's system towards current coach Matt Luke's system. After the Peach Bowl and the G-Day Game, it's clear that the players on the offensive line aren't ready to make that transition just yet.

Before we proceed, let's recap the difference between Pittman's and Luke's philosophies on the offensive line. Pittman prioritized power through sheer mass. There wasn't a whole lot of pulling in his system, just five guys being bullies in the trenches. Luke prioritizes athleticism and conditioning. Linemen are a lot more mobile in his system, but Georgia's isn't sacrificing power.

One of the main goals in this transition is permanently moving Jamaree Salyer from left tackle to left guard. Physically, that's where he belongs in Luke's system, but no one has been able to step up at left tackle to allow Salyer to stay at guard.

Xavier Truss started in the Peach Bowl and G-Day Game and he struggled at times. Behind him are freshmen Amarius Mims and Broderick Jones, perhaps the most talented linemen on the team.

Other starting spots that are up for grabs are at center and right guard. Warren Ericson is the incumbent at center having started there in Georgia's last four outings, including G-Day, but Sedrick Van-Pran Granger is nipping at his heels. Ericson is also competing against Tate Ratledge because if he can't claim the starting center job, he can become the starting right guard.

Whoever has the best performances this summer will walk into fall camp as the front-runners at those positions.

You May Also Like

2023 Starts with LT Overton & Arch Manning

Ranking Top Priorities Remaining on Georgia's Board

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI