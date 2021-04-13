Three Georgia Players Included in Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft

The NFL draft is a couple of weeks away which also means mock drafts are a hot topic for discussion. On Tuesday, ESPN football analyst, Mel Kiper, released his latest two-round mock draft which consisted of three former Georgia players, so who did Kiper select and where does he have them going?

Azeez Ojulari 1st round 30th pick, Buffalo Bills

This seems to be the trend for Ojulari in these mock drafts. A late first-round pick who will most likely end up on a contender that is looking for some help upfront and in need of a player who can set the edge and wreak havoc in the backfield.

Last season, the Bills ranked 15th in the league for sacks per game at 2.3. Drafting a player like Ojulari would be a major piece to help in that area as he stacked up 5.5 sacks last season with Georgia. With an athletic edge rusher who has incredible bend and speed off the line the there couldn't be a more perfect pick to help fill that role.

The Bills already have a pretty solid defense all-around so adding Ojulari would be another solid piece added to an already sustainable defense. If Buffalo were to take Azeez with the 30th pick, he would also be reunited with former college teammate Jake Fromm.

Tyson Campbell 2nd round 43rd pick, San Fransisco 49ers

Many figured that the 49ers were going to use their first-round pick to help stabilize their secondary until they traded up for the third overall pick in which they will most likely be selecting a quarterback. This leaves their second-round pick to be used on a cornerback and in this case it just so happens to be Campbell.

The 49ers are in desperate need of lockdown cornerback after letting Richard Sherman walk in free agency and Campbell has all of the tools to be that for them, but that has been the issue that some draft experts seem to have with Campbell.

On paper, Tyson possesses everything that a star cornerback needs to be successful in the NFL. He has the speed, the length, and the height but people question whether or not he has the actual ability to consistently provide that lockdown presence every Sunday. Only time will tell if that is the case, but Campbell did play a major role in Georgia's secondary during his time in Athens and would fill a major void in San Fransisco's secondary.

Eric Stokes 2nd round 47th pick, Los Angeles Chargers

The cornerback position is one of the biggest questions for the Chargers heading into the 2021 season and Eric Stokes would be a great place to start in efforts to replenish the position. During his pro day, Stokes showcased his blazing speed as he posted a 4.25 40 time which ranked second amongst all players entering the draft.

Stokes also provides impeccable ball skills for a cornerback and proved that last season with four interceptions and four pass deflections. The Chargers ranked 24th in turnovers created in the league, so drafting a player like Stokes would provide major insurance in helping turn that stat around.

Georgia has had 14 players drafted in the last two years and they are looking to increase that number by a good amount this year as well. With Azeez Ojulari eyeing down becoming a first-round pick and players like Stokes and Campbell in the mix for the early second round the first two draft days are shaping up to be very promising for the former Bulldogs.