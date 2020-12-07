Could The Tide Be Changing? Rumors of Saban Retirement

After nearly a decade and a half of Alabama domination, could head coach Nick Saban be nearing retirement? Rumors began to circulate Sunday evening according to Dan Sileo. Sileo claims there are rumblings that Saban will step down at the end of the 2020 season. These are just rumors, and nothing is confirmed, but this could be huge news for not only the Southeastern Conference but all of college football.

Although it may not be in the cards for Saban to retire at the year's end, it would make a lot of sense for the now 69-year-old head coach. Saban has accomplished every feat in the book. His current record at Alabama is 161-23, and he's won five national championships with the program. The dynasty he has created with the Tide has been completely unprecedented in modern collegiate sports. Saban has had the Tide ranked No. 1 in the college football playoff for a whopping 21 weeks since the NCAA decided to switch to a four-team playoff before the 2013-14 season. That means for the majority of CFP rankings that come out around the eighth or ninth week of the season, the Tide have been at the top.

Not only has Saban had a successful career at Alabama, but he also won a national championship with the LSU Tigers in 2003. Once Saban won a national title at Alabama, it made him the first coach in college football history to win a national championship with two Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools since the inception of the AP poll in 1936. Needless to say, Saban is in a world of his own.

Many believed Saban would retire after he broke Bear Bryant's national championship record. He's getting older, and there are not many records left for him to beat. Currently, Bryant and Saban sit atop the list of coaches with the most national championships in college football history. They each have six championships, but Saban has an excellent chance of breaking that tie this year. He leads the No. 1-ranked team in the nation and the Tie are considered the heavy favorite to win it all again this year.

It has to be stressed again that these are just rumors swirling in Tuscaloosa and may not be accurate, but if so, college football will be very relieved to see the best coach of all time retire. Surely, Georgia fans would be very excited to see Saban depart, considering the Dawgs have only beaten him once in his tenure at Alabama. The Dawgs have a 1-6 record against Saban.

If fact, when we reached out to our counterparts with BamaCentral, they scoffed at the idea of early retirement. Tyler Martin of BamaCentral is under the impression that Saban will at least finish his current contract, which extends to the beginning of the 2025 season.

Martin mentioned that Saban having to miss the Iron Bowl due to COVID-19 gave Saban a sense of what post-coaching life might be like and he didn't like it very much.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian appears to be the coach in waiting if these rumors are true. With prior head coaching experience, he would make the transition a bit smoother.

As noted, Saban has lost only 23 games as the head coach at Alabama. That means he loses an average of 1.7 games per year. Few college football coaches can say they have been able to dominate as much as Saban. It would obviously be difficult to replace his unmatched success. Alabama could take a big hit if the rumors become true. Could the Tide be turning?