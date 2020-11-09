No one likes to say, "maybe next year," especially six games into the season, but it might be time for Georgia football to start thinking about 2021.

The Bulldogs lost to Florida 44-28 on Saturday, conceding the lead in the SEC East in the process. Georgia needs to win out and Florida to lose twice in order to win the SEC East for the fourth straight year. With the way Florida's offense is rolling, that is wishful thinking. Besides, Georgia doesn't look like a team that can beat Alabama in the SEC Championship anyway.

Georgia has two issues keeping it from competing for championships: the struggling quarterbacks and a mountain of injuries. Neither issue is going to be fixed before this year is over.

No capable quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and D'Wan Mathis weren't Georgia's first options to start in 2020 and it's easy to see why.

Bennett might look calm, but his six interceptions in three games say otherwise. He needs help to overcome his limitations and that help won't be coming as long as wide receiver George Pickens isn't on the field. Mathis has a lot more potential, but he is way too juiced and he can't settle down.

There's a reason why head coach Kirby Smart brought in graduate transfer Jamie Newman and underclassman transfer JT Daniels. Newman was clearly set to be the starter. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken tailored the offense for Newman. Him leaving should have been an "uh oh" moment for the program; players, coaches, staff, and fans alike.

The jury is still out on Daniels who hasn't played a down for Georgia yet. Is he still injured? Did the year spent with poor coaching at USC and the second-year spent on the sidelines leave him underdeveloped? Only those inside the program truly know that, but there must be a good reason why Daniels hasn't played yet.

Kirby Smart has repeatedly said he's healthy. Sources we have spoken to here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com remain adamant that he's healthy. And according to a recent report from 247sports, Daniels, "Wants to play. He believes he's ready to face live fire in a college football game."

Too many injuries

Injuries have left Georgia a broken team. There comes a point when the "next-man-up" mentality goes out the window and Georgia is well beyond that point.

Guys like receivers Pickens and Dominick Blaylock, safety Richard LeCounte and nose guard Jordan Davis are irreplaceable. Safety Major Burns, receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and running back Kendall Milton provide valuable depth to their positions. No team wins a championship with an injury list that long and star-studded.

Maybe next year

With a championship out of the question, it's time for Georgia to treat November like the April it didn't have. COVID-19 and all that has come with it put the Bulldogs in a bad spot. It kept the team from working on its new offense in the spring and ultimately led to Newman opting out of the season.

Outside of playing some SEC bottom feeders and making a somewhat prestigious bowl game, there's no pressure on the Bulldogs anymore.

Hand the offense to Mathis and build around him. He might not beat Daniels or Brock Vandagriff in the spring, but more is definitely merrier at the quarterback position. Work on being an explosive offense, dial it back, and be conservative when you need to be, but make creating an explosive identity a priority.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.