Where Georgia Stands With Top Remaining Targets in 2022

Georgia still has several spots remaining in their 2022 class, but they have a few priority recruits that stand out.

We are less than one month away from early national signing day, meaning classes are filling up at an alarming rate.

Georgia still has several spots open in their class, but sources indicate there is an abundance of uncommitted prospects who want to become Georgia Bulldogs. Coaches are advising players with committable offers to take them because spots are running thin in Athens.

With that being said, several remaining recruits stand out more than others. Georgia has been working on some of these relationships for close to a year and has just under a month to pitch their program. At the moment, here is what the current 2022 class for Georgia looks like.

Current Commits:

Gunner Stockton, QB

Branson Robinson, RB

Jordan James, RB

Dillon Bell, WR

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Cole Speer, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Jacob Hood, OL

Aliou Bah, OL

Tyre West, DT

Bear Alexander, DT

Mykel Williams, EDGE

Carlton Madden Jr. EDGE

Darris Smith, EDGE

Jalon Walker, ILB

CJ Washington, ILB

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB

Julian Humphrey, CB

Malaki Starks, S

JaCorey Thomas, S

Brett Thorson, P

The Bulldogs currently have 22 commits and have room to add a few more critical pieces. Here are the top uncommitted targets for the Georgia staff.

Jaheim Singletary, CB

Georgia already has two corners they feel comfortable with, but adding Singletary would be the icing on the cake for this staff. They have been in heavy communication with Singletary of late and feel strongly about their chances.

The former Ohio State commit is one of the most natural and fluid defensive backs in this class. He has prototypical size with hip flexibility and strong ball skills. Singletary has played strong competition since his freshman season in high school and frequently competes against top national talent.

Humphrey and Groves-Killebrew are talented players who will impact the future, but this staff forecasts big success for Singletary. His raw measurements are reminiscent of a current Georgia corner: Kelee Ringo.

Christen Miller, DT

The Bulldogs have always viewed him as a viable defensive lineman in college, but his recent ascent was one of the most unexpected developments in this 2022 recruiting cycle. His skyrocketed up dozens of premier power 5 program's recruiting boards.

Miller completely transformed his body and technique in the summer leading up to his senior season, and as a result, is being courted by several top national programs. Georgia and Ohio State seem to be the current leaders for the talented defender out of Ellenwood, Georgia.

Those around Miller predict big things for the young man. He has an infectious personality and is exactly what this program is looking for off the field. Couple that with the fact that he could develop into a starting interior player, and you can see why this staff is making a big push.

Kamari Wilson, S

Wilson has been one of the hottest names for Georgia over the past few months. He has flirted with a commitment several times but is still weighing his options at the moment.

He may take until early national signing day to make a decision, but Georgia will likely stay in his recruitment up until then. Wilson could play STAR in Athens if need be due to his physical tools and athleticism.

Wilson is a physical tackler that unzips his feet well in space. He makes plays on the ball in the passing game and has the hips of an SEC safety. Again, he may take his time, but Georgia has proven that they will continue to stay in his recruitment.

Other Names:

Shemar James, LB

Shemar Stewart, EDGE

Earnest Greene, OL

Shazz Preston, WR

Kojo Antwi, WR

Travis Hunter, ATH

