Toughest Games Remaining on Schedule

Georgia basketball has just nine games left on the 2020-21 schedule, but that stretch is a gauntlet featuring five teams in the RPI top 50.

There is just one month left in the 2020-21 season. Georgia basketball sits at 10-6 overall and 3-6 in SEC play.

January was a rough month for the Bulldogs, but being four games over .500 means all of their goals are ahead of them. Georgia currently has a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament. Plus, there are enough big games left on the schedule for the Bulldogs to improve their NCAA Tournament resume.

Auburn - February 2

Georgia gets a chance at revenge Tuesday when it travels to Auburn. The Tigers defeated Georgia 95-77 in K.D. Johnson's debut. Georgia shot poorly at the line that night, sinking only half of its 34 free throw attempts. The Bulldogs also limited their three-point attempts despite going 4-of-10 from long range.

The Tigers have come a long way since beginning SEC play with four-straight losses. That's thanks to the late debut of Sharife Cooper. The freshman is averaging 21.3 points and 8.1 assists per game. He has added a much-needed spark to a young Auburn team that also features freshman sensation J.T. Thor.

Alabama - February 13

Alabama and great basketball don't often go together, but the Crimson Tide are in the midst of a historic season. They're 9-0 in SEC play, ranked No. 9 in the most recent AP top 25 and No. 6 in the RPI.

Alabama is dominating opponents with a barrage of three-pointers. The Tide's five leaders in minutes are each shooting better than .350 from beyond the arc. That's helped Alabama score 80 points per game.

Missouri - February 16

Missouri is the second of three ranked opponents left on Georgia's schedule. The Tigers are 11-3, but just 4-3 in SEC play. Losses to Tennessee, Mississippi State and Auburn have blemished an otherwise perfect season for the Tigers. Missouri is currently No. 3 in the RPI.

Florida - February 20

Georgia's next revenge game is against Florida in just under three weeks. The Bulldogs lost the first meeting 92-84. The game was highly competitive except for the opening minutes of the second half.

Florida has been teetering on the brink of being ranked all year long. The Gators are 10-4 and 6-3 in SEC play, and they're No. 23 in the RPI. An 18-point loss to Kentucky is a huge blemish on Florida's resume. Whoever thought that a loss to Kentucky would be considered a bad loss?

LSU - February 23

The Bulldogs get a short break before hosting LSU. The Tigers barely defeated Georgia in the first matchup. LSU beat the Bulldogs 94-92 in overtime on January 6. That game featured a controversial decision by the referees to not review an out-of-bounds play in overtime which would have prolonged a Georgia possession.

That victory sparked a four-game winning streak for LSU, however, the Tigers have followed that streak by losing three of their last four games. That span includes a 30-point loss to Alabama and a 13-point loss to Kentucky.

Tennessee - March 3

Tennessee was once the hottest team in the SEC, starting the year undefeated before being the victim of Alabama's meteoric rise. For one-and-a-half months, that was the Volunteers' only blemish. But two weeks ago, Tennessee fell to Florida and Missouri in back-to-back games and are currently 12-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC.

The Volunteers looked mediocre on offense in each of its three losses. They scored 64 points against Missouri, 63 against Alabama, and a measly 49 against Florida. Though offense isn't Tennessee's strength, it averages 73.2 points per game. Defense is where the Vols shine, falling just 59.4 points per game.