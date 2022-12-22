Travis Hunter has announced his college decision in an unthinkable turn of events. It isn't the first time he's owned the news cycle during early national signing day, as last year, he spurned Florida State to sign with Jackson State.

After an impressive freshman season, Hunter entered the transfer portal. Head coach Deion Sanders left for Colorado in search of greater opportunities and will likely bring several Jackson State players along with him.

However, Hunter ensured that everyone knew he wouldn't blindly follow Sanders. He weighed his decision carefully and reportedly was in talks with Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart.

Georgia was the first school to get Hunter on campus while he was committed to Florida State. Hunter hadn't visited any college campus outside of Tallahassee in years, and that time in Athens opened his mind to other possibilities.

Coming out of high school, Hunter was one of the most athletic talents we had seen. He has an NFL future at either wide receiver or corner, and he will have his pick wherever he goes.

He posted two messages to his Twitter profile on Wednesday afternoon, saying that if fans got him to 100,000 subscribers on Youtube, he would announce his commitment.

The public answered the call, and Hunter returned the favor. He announced that he would transfer to Colorado.

