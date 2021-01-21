Film Study - The Time is Now for Travon Walker

Georgia defensive end Travon Walker walked onto campus last season and made an immediate impact. So much so that the ceiling for Walker appeared to be future first-round conversations. While it appears that those claims haven't come to fruition yet, Walker put forth enough in the 2020 season to make it seem like the third-year defensive end has a breakout campaign coming right around the corner.

One thing that has remained consistent when evaluating talent over the years is that intangibles win over everything. Walker has everything you want when looking for an NFL body: a 6-5 frame that weighs in around 300 pounds of lean muscle. However, the thing that makes him so dangerous is the amount of sheer athleticism at that size.

The second checkpoint to pass for a defensive end is bend. While he doesn't utilize it often, nor possesses elite levels of bend, Walker can capture the edge well enough to rush the passer at the next level. Though for Walker, it's his long-arm technique that sets him apart from defensive ends in the past under Kirby Smart.

Because of how long Walker's arms are he simply drives his inside hand through the tackle's chest and pushes them back to collapse the pocket. While it seems simple it proved effective against most teams he played against this year and was one of the main reasons he found the field.

The final trait that Walker displayed this season was his relentlessness in pursuit, or for lack of a better term, effort. Even when it looked as if the play was dead Walker continued to fight through the whistle and deliver hits to the opposition. When playing at Georgia one sure-fire way to get onto the field for head coach Kirby Smart is to play through the whistle. It is clear on tape that Walker has taken this to heart, as it is hard to find many on tape that play harder than No. 44.

That begs the question: why wasn't Walker on the field more this year? Well for one he doesn't have a full pass-rushing arsenal just yet. His primary move, the long-arm, is devastating, but it is the only move he's fully comfortable with at this point. This offseason if Walker chooses to employ a new secondary move, such as a ghost-technique or a spin move back to the inside, things start to get scary next season.

For another, Walker was in a room with an abundance of skilled pass rushers. He never was able to develop a rhythm but when he got enough snaps he demonstrated a learning curve that could keep him on the field in the future.

Simply put, Walker was very raw last season. Coming into the 2021 campaign Georgia will likely utilize Walker more often, and when his moment comes the tape tells us that he will be ready.

