Tray Scott is the Key to the 2022 Recruiting Class

Georgia still has work to do on the recruiting trail in 2022 and that starts with three defensive line prospects.

The Georgia Bulldogs have made headlines in recent weeks for their activity on the recruiting trail. While they are off to a good start they still have a lot of work to do before National Signing Day.

Among the many targets remaining on the recruiting big board, there are three names that would be game-changers for the Bulldogs. Not so coincidentally, they all play along the defensive line.

Defensive line coach Tray Scott will be the closer for this recruiting class. Scott is entering one of the most important recruiting stretches of his career.

Mykel Williams, DE

"Simply put, if you pinned me down and asked 'Who in this class is most likely to be the next Chase Young?' I'd have to say Mykel Williams." - SIAA Recruiting Analyst, Brooks Austin

He cut his list to ten schools on New Year’s Day, which included Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, USC, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Arizona State.

He originally was set to commit in mid-March but postponed his commitment date until further notice. The Bulldogs do have competition in this battle, as USC is gaining ground by pitching the allure of Los Angeles to Williams.

On the field, Williams has the chance to be a truly special edge rusher. He stands 6-5 and carries 265 lbs. extremely well, meaning that he has positional versatility along the defensive line. He has elite athleticism and is an extremely hard worker, and on the college level, he will see the field sooner rather than later.

UGA Defensive Line Coach, Tray Scott

Travis Shaw, DT

Some sources believe that Shaw is the best player in the country at this moment. He hails from Greensboro, North Carolina, and is a close friend of current Georgia commit linebacker Jalen Walker.

Pulling Shaw away from the in-state Clemson Tigers will be difficult for the Bulldogs but it does seem doable. Getting a commitment from Walker was a big first step.

Shaw is 6-5 and 310 lbs. as a rising high school senior, with a body that is ready for SEC play right now. He has a strong base and hasn’t sacrificed any athleticism while getting bigger throughout high school.

He can be an impact-run defender from day one with any team and could play a similar role to current defensive tackle Jordan Davis or Devonte Wyatt if he were to choose Georgia.

Walter Nolen, DT

Nolen may be the most college-ready prospect out of these three. He recently narrowed his list down to eight schools: LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, and USC.

At the moment it doesn’t appear that anyone has an upper hand in Nolan’s recruitment, although a decision could come sooner rather than later.

On the field, Nolen is everything you want out of a defensive tackle. He is powerful at the point of attack but is disciplined in his technique. He keeps a good pad level and is never thrown off his spot by opposing linemen.

Landing Nolen will be tough for the Bulldogs, they are a bit late to the push on this recruitment according to sources, but they've closed bigger gaps in Kirby Smart's time.

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

