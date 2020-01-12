BulldogMaven
Top Stories
News
Recruiting
Podcasts

Tre’ McKitty Would Be a Great Fit at Georgia

Blayne Gilmer

Many around the college football landscape will take notice when a 6’5” 245-pound tight end with experience enters the transfer portal. That’s exactly what happened when Tre’ McKitty put his name in as a transfer candidate.

Social media has exploded with fanbases pondering as to whether or not their school will pursue the two-year starter for the Seminoles. Out of high school, Oregon was FSU’s biggest threat to land McKitty. The Bradenton, Florida native also had offers from Georgia, Auburn, Florida, LSU and a lot of other prominent football powers.

Georgia will have to fend off many of those same schools for his services this time around, should they end up pursuing him. However, in my opinion, it would make sense for them to do so.

Georgia just lost program staple Charlie Woerner and timely transfer, Eli Wolf, to graduation. The Dawgs will have talent at the position in 2020, but virtually no experience. 5-star 2020 signee Darnell Washington will be a newcomer in Athens and Redshirt Freshman Ryland Goede only played 2 games in 2019. Only John Fitzpatrick has any real experience having played in 11 of 14 games this season but has only one reception in two seasons.

Tre’ McKitty has 50 receptions in his 20 career games at Florida State. A reliable, veteran tight end would go a long way toward helping whichever new quarterback it is that is starting for Georgia in 2020. McKitty is a chain mover, averaging over 10 yards per catch on his career and that would also be a welcome sign as Georgia failed to sustain drives at times during the 2019 campaign.

We will soon know if McKitty or any other potential transfers will be joining Georgia in time for spring ball with classes already underway. We do feel like McKitty could be yet another transfer addition in Athens. Very soon. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
macdawg
macdawg

He would be a great addition to Washington. As good as Washington can be, it's good to have experience at that position and to have depth for double TE formations. These two TEs could really create some match-up problems for defenses. Hope it works out.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Georgia heads to The Plains to face #5 Auburn

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the #5 Auburn Tigers in Auburn Arena at 12 PM EST.

Brent Wilson

by

BGilmer18

Jake Fromm off to the NFL Draft, What's the Future at QB for Georgia?

Jake Fromm started 42 consecutive football games for Georgia. Now, with him off to the NFL Draft what's the future of the QB position at Georgia.

Brooks Austin

by

Dillon88

Broderick Jones Updates Official Visits List, Adds Sam Pittman and Arkansas

5-Star tackle and Georgia commit Broderick Jones has yet to sign his Letter of Intent. Today, he updates his official visits list and adds Sam Pittman and Arkansas.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Sedrick Van Pran Update, Still Trending Georgia

Georgia commit Sedrick Van Pran had a great week down in Orlando at the Under Armour events, and the latest update is still trending Georgia's way.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Jamie Newman: Film Room on the Newest Georgia Quarterback

Jamie Newman is officially a Georgia Bulldog. Today, we breakdown the newest Quarterback for UGA and see what exactly he brings to the table.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Several New Offers for 2021 Prospects

Recruiting never stops in college football. It's offering season now for the next cycle and Georgia has its eyes on these 2021 prospects.

Blayne Gilmer

Transfer QB Jamie Newman Will Attend Georgia

Former Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman became a talked-about commodity once he entered the transfer portal. He will not attend the University of Georgia.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Football Players that Can Win the Offseason

Spring classes have already begun in Athens, and spring practice will here before you know it. Here are five Georgia Football players that can win the offseason.

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Decision Update

With a decision having to be made by January 17th, Jake Fromm is up against a ticking clock. Here's the latest update on the junior QB's NFL Draft decision.

Brooks Austin

by

Dawgfan1

Cade Mays Transfer Opens the Door for a Young Tackle at Georgia

Cade Mays entered Georgia as a 5-star tackle, and was likely going to get his first crack at starting there this year, but his transfer opens the door for a young tackle.

Brooks Austin

by

Dawgfan1