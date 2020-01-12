Tre’ McKitty Would Be a Great Fit at Georgia

Many around the college football landscape will take notice when a 6’5” 245-pound tight end with experience enters the transfer portal. That’s exactly what happened when Tre’ McKitty put his name in as a transfer candidate.

Social media has exploded with fanbases pondering as to whether or not their school will pursue the two-year starter for the Seminoles. Out of high school, Oregon was FSU’s biggest threat to land McKitty. The Bradenton, Florida native also had offers from Georgia, Auburn, Florida, LSU and a lot of other prominent football powers.

Georgia will have to fend off many of those same schools for his services this time around, should they end up pursuing him. However, in my opinion, it would make sense for them to do so.

Georgia just lost program staple Charlie Woerner and timely transfer, Eli Wolf, to graduation. The Dawgs will have talent at the position in 2020, but virtually no experience. 5-star 2020 signee Darnell Washington will be a newcomer in Athens and Redshirt Freshman Ryland Goede only played 2 games in 2019. Only John Fitzpatrick has any real experience having played in 11 of 14 games this season but has only one reception in two seasons.

Tre’ McKitty has 50 receptions in his 20 career games at Florida State. A reliable, veteran tight end would go a long way toward helping whichever new quarterback it is that is starting for Georgia in 2020. McKitty is a chain mover, averaging over 10 yards per catch on his career and that would also be a welcome sign as Georgia failed to sustain drives at times during the 2019 campaign.

We will soon know if McKitty or any other potential transfers will be joining Georgia in time for spring ball with classes already underway. We do feel like McKitty could be yet another transfer addition in Athens. Very soon.