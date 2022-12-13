Skip to main content

TreVeyon Henderson Out for Ohio State vs Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are already near touchdown underdogs against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and they will be without TreVeyon Henderson

The Ohio State Buckeyes are already near touchdown underdogs against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31st. 

It's already been announced that they will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-NjigbaArguably the No. 1 ranked receiver leading up to the season and the NFL Draft, Smith-Njigba has been battling a hamstring injury and there were wonders if he would play again this season, we have our answer. Though don't feel too bad for head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, Marvin Harrison Jr has arguably been the best receiver in college football this season.

Now, news has surfaced that the Buckeyes will be without starting running back TreVeyon Henderson as well. 

It seems as though Henderson has punted on the idea of returning to the lineup this season and has his eyes set on next year, in what will likely be his final season of college football. 

This comes off the heals of yet another roster exit in the form of Ohio State redshirt freshman safety Jantzen Dunn announcing on Tuesday afternoon he has entered his name into the transfer portal. 

A former four-star prospect from Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren, Dunn suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through his true freshman season. He then appeared in just four games this fall, registering 16 snaps on special teams.

There has been quite a bit of roster impacts over the last several weeks for this Ryan Day-led football team from Ohio State. 

