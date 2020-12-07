SI.com
DawgsDaily
Trey Blount Plans to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Brooks Austin

Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed that Georgia wide receiver Trey Blount is expected to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Blount has played in three of the last four games for Georgia, including his first career start against Kentucky. 

Blount entered the Georgia program as a consensus four-star recruit from Pace Academy. He was high-school teammates with fellow Bulldogs, guard Jamaree Salyer and tackle Andrew Thomas. 

Several schools will likely come knocking on Blount's doors upon his official entry into the transfer portal. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Blount can play on the outside and in the slot. The problem has never really been about Blount's abilities at Georgia, it's always been about the lack of opportunities. 

He's played in 32 games with only four career receptions. He's never been a primary target, and perhaps with the seeking of a transfer, he will find that opportunity elsewhere. 

Blount's most significant contribution to Georgia during his time with the program might be the landing of tackle Andrew Thomas. Blount was the first Pace Academy Knight to commit to Georgia, and Thomas told the Red & Black that Blount was his most relentless recruiter. 

Thomas said, "I remember when he committed. Every day since then he was recruiting me hard, and that was a big factor."

Blount was one of several commits that decided Georgia was the place for them after attending the historic G-Day Spring Game in 2017, the one with 93,000 screaming Bulldogs fans.

