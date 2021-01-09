Georgia Loses First 2023 Commit

Georgia's lost one of their 2023 commitments in the form of running back, Treyaun Webb. Webb announced Saturday via his social media feeds with the following message:

"I would like to thank the entire UGA football coaching staff for recruiting me. After talking with my family, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Georgia. They are still in my Top-6. I just need to strongly weigh my options to make sure I am making the BEST decision for me!! With that being said, these are The Six Schools That I Will Be Focusing on Before I make My Final Decision."

Webb announced his Top-6, Penn State, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, and LSU all have made the list.

From Jacksonville, Florida the recruitment of Webb has now officially begun once again as the national attention will now be brought to the doorsteps of the soon to be junior following the de-commitment from Georgia.

It's not uncommon for young athletes to de-commit from a school only to return to that same school before all is said and done. In the 2021 class, both Marlin Dean and Jared Wilson committed to Georgia, decommitted to explore other options, and wound up signing with Georgia at the end of the cycle. The same very well could happen with Webb. He's certainly a player that Dell McGee and the Georgia coaching staff would like to have.

Webb's decommitment takes Georgia's class down to just two with tight end Pierce Spurlin and defensive tackle Seven Cloud who committed to Georgia this week.

