TV Crew Announced for Georgia vs Ohio State
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31st inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with a chance at the national title and a trip to SoFi Stadium on the line.
Head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites against Ryan Day's Buckeyes, with the game schedule for 8 PM on ABC. This a primetime booking for what is shaping up to be a high-powered affair.
With primetime booking comes star analysts on the forefront of the television call as well.
Play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler will be with his trusty color commentator Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, as well as sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge.
How to Watch Georgia vs Ohio State
- Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
How to Listen
The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.
