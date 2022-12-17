TV Crew Announced for Georgia vs Ohio State

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31st inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia with a chance at the national title and a trip to SoFi Stadium on the line.

Head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites against Ryan Day's Buckeyes, with the game schedule for 8 PM on ABC. This a primetime booking for what is shaping up to be a high-powered affair.

With primetime booking comes star analysts on the forefront of the television call as well.

Play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler will be with his trusty color commentator Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, as well as sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge.

How to Watch Georgia vs Ohio State

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE