Two Georgia Bulldogs Named To Preseason All-SEC Team

The SEC announced the preseason All-SEC squad on Thursday, and two Bulldogs have gained the honor. Junior pitcher Emerson Hancock has been named first-team All-SEC while Riley King, who has the ability to play all over the field, was named second-team All-SEC as a second baseman.

After being considered an All-American by 6 different media outlets last season, Hancock is already racking up honors this preseason. As we discussed when he was named a preseason All-American recently, Hancock looks to lead an already-talented pitching staff this season.

The impressive junior out of Cairo, Georgia is widely regarded to be the top pitcher in this year’s MLB Draft Class. His 2019 campaign consisted of an 8-3 record with a 1.99 ERA, the lowest ERA by a Bulldog starting pitcher in over 40 years.

Caleb King, a redshirt junior out of Lawrenceville, Georgia, elected to return to school after being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 26th round of the MLB Draft last summer.

While being named to the All-SEC team as a second baseman, King spent most of his time in either left or right field last season. His leaping catch in the outfield against Missouri led to the Bulldogs turning their first triple play since 1963.

The talented utility man, who started every game last season, wrapped up 2019 with a .295 batting average, .403 on-base percentage, and a .843 OPS. His 43 runs batted in ranked 3rd on the team, and his 241 at-bats were second only to shortstop Cam Shepherd. In the Dawgs’ season opener against Dayton, his first collegiate start, King hit the first of his eight home runs.

We are just a week away from Georgia’s season opener as they take on Richmond at Foley Field in Athens next Friday at 5:00.

