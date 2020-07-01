It's no secret that the 2020 Georgia Bulldogs football team is loaded with talent all over the roster. Sporting News recognized some of the talent on the team by naming senior safety Richard LeCounte III to the All-American first team with junior offensive lineman Trey Hill on the second team.

While Trey Hill was not given a description for being on the list, here is what the site had to say about LeCounte:

"LeCounte averaged 50 tackles per season, and he's excelled at creating turnovers for the Bulldogs. He's a veteran playmaker who will be counted on to lead another elite Georgia defense vying for a fourth straight SEC East Division championship." - Bill Bender



Seeing LeCounte's name alongside players like LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. is impressive in itself. The former five-star from Riceboro, Georgia made the decision to return to Georgia for his senior season, and will step into a role similar to the role J.R. Reed played in 2019 in terms of leadership.

As for Hill, he'll also be one of the more experienced guys on the offensive line having played in all 28 games of his career at Georgia thus far. If Hill can build on to the success that he has had this first two seasons, he could be a candidate to declare early for the NFL Draft and continue the recent trend of former Bulldog centers finding gigs at the next level.