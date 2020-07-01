DawgsDaily
Georgia Football: Two Bulldogs named to Sporting News Preseason All-American Team

Brent Wilson

It's no secret that the 2020 Georgia Bulldogs football team is loaded with talent all over the roster. Sporting News recognized some of the talent on the team by naming senior safety Richard LeCounte III to the All-American first team with junior offensive lineman Trey Hill on the second team.

While Trey Hill was not given a description for being on the list, here is what the site had to say about LeCounte:

"LeCounte averaged 50 tackles per season, and he's excelled at creating turnovers for the Bulldogs. He's a veteran playmaker who will be counted on to lead another elite Georgia defense vying for a fourth straight SEC East Division championship." - Bill Bender

Seeing LeCounte's name alongside players like LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. is impressive in itself. The former five-star from Riceboro, Georgia made the decision to return to Georgia for his senior season, and will step into a role similar to the role J.R. Reed played in 2019 in terms of leadership.

As for Hill, he'll also be one of the more experienced guys on the offensive line having played in all 28 games of his career at Georgia thus far. If Hill can build on to the success that he has had this first two seasons, he could be a candidate to declare early for the NFL Draft and continue the recent trend of former Bulldog centers finding gigs at the next level. 

WATCH: Jamie Newman throwing at Elite 11

Dawgs Daily was in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to watch the Elite 11 where Jamie Newman was a camp counselor. We have footage of the Georgia Football QB.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Elite 11: QB Rankings After Day 2

The second day of the Elite 11 finals is in the books and here's how Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin saw how things shape up after Day 2.

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

Dallas Turner Commits to Alabama Football

Dallas Tuner commits to Alabama and becomes the second Georgia miss on a highly coveted defensive target in consecutive days.

BGilmer18

WATCH: Brock Vandagriff's Elite 11 Pro Day

Brock Vandagriff is in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for the Elite 11 Finals. Day 2 commenced with their NFL Style Pro Day and we filmed each and every throw.

Brooks Austin

Tony Grimes Commits to North Carolina Football

The nation's No. 1 cornerback has made his college decision. Tony Grimes has committed to playing his college football at North Carolina.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football QB Ties Everywhere at Elite 11

The Georgia Football program has ample ties to this year's Elite 11. Justin Fields, Jamie Newman, Brock Vandagriff and Caleb Williams all have ties to Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Elite 11: Ranking after Day 1, How's Brock Vandagriff stack up

The first day of the Elite 11 finals is in the books and here's how Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin saw how things shape up after Day 1.

Brooks Austin

Freshmen Faces: Jermaine Burton could be special

Jermaine Burton has a legitimate chance to earn playing time as a freshmen at Georgia. The Atlanta, Georgia native chose Georgia after flipping from LSU.

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff Interview Prior to Elite 11

Before he headed to the field for the Elite 11, Georgia Football commit, Brock Vandagriff previewed the event with SI All American's Brooks Austin

BGilmer18

Update on Mims, Commits on the way and more

Dawgs Daily on SI.com brings you the information we've gathered on Georgia football, recruits, and our thoughts on what is to come.

BGilmer18