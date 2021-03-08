Two Similarities You'll Notice This Spring

Despite all of the changes Georgia football faces this spring, some things will just never change.

Spring 2021 is clearly a season of change for Georgia football. But its year's Bulldogs won't be radically different from previous teams. In some ways, these are the same old Georgia Bulldogs.

Running backs sharing the load

The move to a more explosive offense isn't going to change the way Georgia approaches its stable of running backs. For the better part of 50 years, Georgia has looked for ways to feature multiple running backs, expect more of the same in 2021.

Zamir White and Kendall Milton are Georgia's best all-around backs, so they'll receive the bulk of the reps at tailback. They are the guys Georgia will rely on to wear down and punish defenses for taking players out of the box.

Kenny McIntosh and James Cook aren't slouches either, and what they bring to the passing game makes them too good to stand on the sidelines. They'll both play a lot of third-down snaps, but they'll occasionally appear in earlier downs as H-backs to run routes or jet sweeps.

Then there's Daijun Edwards. He had an impressive freshman campaign where he obliterated defenses in the waning minutes of games. Where does he fit in? History suggests Georgia will find a way to get him on the field.

Elite front-seven play

Georgia has built a juggernaut front over the last few years. This year's group might be the best of the Kirby Smart era. Only three full-time starters return, but those four new starters played near a starting level last year.

The three returning starters are incredibly reliable players. Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Nakobe Dean are all potential All-Americans. Davis, a nose guard, is already recognized as one of the SEC's best defenders. Dean and Wyatt are about to put the nation on notice. Dean, a linebacker, will be a finalist for multiple awards.

Starting around them are defensive end Travon Walker; linebacker Quay Walker; and edge rushers Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith. Walker adds more pass-rushing to Georgia's defensive line. Walker has the potential but just needs to add consistency. Anderson is a good blitzer and will show how good of a run stopper he is this spring. Smith will prove that he can be a consistent pass rusher as well.

The quality doesn't stop at the starting line-up. Julian Rochester returns as a sixth-year senior. Injuries have derailed his NFL hopes, but he adds great leadership to this defense. Jalen Carter is coming off a very impressive freshman season. Channing Tindall is a solid pass-rushing linebacker to bring off the bench.