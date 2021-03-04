Kirby: Two WRs "Right on Schedule" Recovering From Serious Injuries

Kirby Smart said that two impact playmakers for the Bulldogs are trending in the right direction during their recovery process.

In his presser, Tuesday afternoon head coach Kirby Smart said that wide receivers Dominick Blaylock and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, "Are running straight-line. They are right on schedule where they need to be."

Both are recovering from serious injuries. Blaylock tore an ACL, the same one he tore in the SEC Championship game against LSU, and Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered a broken ankle against Florida.

While the headliners at the position this year are George Pickens, Jermaine Burton, and Kearis Jackson the Bulldogs will need to find other receivers to step up and make a difference this fall.

Traditional starting personnel in this day and age features three wide receivers on the field, meaning the Bulldogs still need to find one more. In the Dawgs Daily position preview series we had Pickens as the X-receiver, the top man usually alone on one side of the formation, and Burton as the Z-receiver, the outside man on the strong side of the formation. At the moment Kearis Jackson ranks as the No. 1 slot receiver for the team, but his place is not as concrete as Pickens or Burton.

Right now Rosemy-Jacksaint ranks as the No. 3 X-receiver and Blaylock the No. 3 slot. Even if they aren't able to cement starting roles, both could see a lot of playing time this season.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was only a freshman last season but impressed in his time on the field. He was just turning a corner and it felt like he was about to become a viable option in the offense when he broke his ankle diving for a touchdown against Florida.

This year is more of a test run for Rosemy-Jacksaint. With George Pickens in front of him, he won't see the field a ton but should get some snaps in anticipation for life after Pickens. Justin Robinson will occupy the No. 2 spot at the X position this spring with Rosemy-Jacksaint out. Robinson is a talented young player that Rosemy-Jacksaint will compete with for a starting spot next offseason depending on how he comes back from this injury.

Blaylock is the more likely of the two to play this year if he returns to full form, but that is the issue. It isn't just one ACL tear for Blaylock, it is two. If he returns to full health it isn't unreasonable to assume that he could challenge Kearis Jackson and Arian Smith for the starting slot role, it is just about getting back to that point.

Fortunately for Blaylock, he is an extremely hard worker. He progressed ahead of schedule in his last rehab and people close to the situation feel he can get back to his full product on the field.

Both will continue their rehab processes as the offseason wears on and should be ready to go come fall camp.

You may also like

Projecting Georgia's G-Day Offensive Depth Chart: Pre-Spring Edition

Kirby: "Cornerback is Up for Grabs"

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.