Former Georgia Bulldog DL, Tyler Clark signed by the Cincinnati Bengals

It was a longer wait for him than some may have though, but certainly well worth it. Tyler Clark is heading to Cincinnati.

With the Bulldogs trying to flip the script as to how Georgia defensive linemen are viewed by the NFL, adding Tyler Clark to that list certainly helps.

Most mock drafts didn't include Tyler Clark, however a few sites pegged Clark at being a late Day 3 option. Due to the thin list of prospects in this year's defensive tackle class, most believed he would've been picked in the 6th or 7th round. That wasn't the case for Clark, yet he'll still have a chance at a roster spot through the undrafted free agency.

Clark was a part of the 2016 recruiting class, which was also Kirby Smart's first season at Georgia. Smart was looking for production from anyone in year one in Athens, and Clark gave it to him from the jump. The former 4-star played in all 13 games as a true freshman at Georgia.

In his 4 years at Georgia, Clark produced 119 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. While his numbers certainly don't blow the roof off, his level of experience is hard to come by. It's not everyday you have the opportunity to pick up a prospect who has played from day one in their college career.

Tyler Clark offers a prototypical NFL-body for the DT position at 6'4 300 lbs. Clark's ability to pressure the quarterback is also valuable, which will make a quality depth piece in the NFL. He found a way to make plays early into his career at Georgia. It shouldn't be a surprise if he makes his way onto the roster at the next level.

