Tyson Campbell Selected by Jacksonville

Georgia Cornerback Tyson Campbell is now a Jacksonville Jaguar. He was selected with the number 1 pick in the 2nd round.

Tyson Campbell has been on the path to the NFL since he was a high school recruit. His long 6'2" frame and track level speed made him one of the highest touted cornerback recruits in the country. A product of American Heritage high school in Plantation, FL, Campbell was selected to the Army All-American game alongside his teammate Patrick Surtain, Jr.

Campbell immediately showed the Georgia staff that his high recruiting profile was accurate as he started in 11 games as a freshman for the Dawgs. His breakout play came against Missouri here, forced a fumble, recovered it, and then took it 64-yards for a touchdown.

Hampered by an injury in his sophomore season, Campbell only played in nine games that year but was still able to contribute to that season's dominant Dawg defense. He recorded his second career touchdown against Georgia Tech that year as he recovered a fumble in the endzone.

2020 was a return to form for a healthy Tyson Campbell. He was able to play in all ten games last year and recorded his first career interception against South Carolina. In another display of his athleticism, he returned it for 40 yards.

Campbell declared for the draft following the Dawgs' Peach Bowl win against Cincinnati, joining his fellow cornerbacks Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel. Georgia fans are looking forward to seeing Tyson Campbell excel in the NFL and praying that one of Georgia's young corners can fill the hole his departure leaves in the Georgia defense.

You May Also Like

Spring Position Review: Inside Linebacker

Latest on Potential Departure of Dan Lanning to Kansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.