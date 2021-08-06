Where Kirby Smart Feels UGA Has Closed the Gap on Alabama

Thursday was the first day of fall camp, and the first time Kirby Smart spoke with the media since SEC Media Day.

A big topic heading into the 2021 season has been Georgia's offense and, more specifically, the talent at wide receiver. In years past, the receiver may have been a concern for Georgia as the Dawgs never seemed to produce the first-round talent at the position like Alabama and Oklahoma.

But things started to turn following the 2019 season, which saw Georgia lose in the SEC Championship to LSU, who had a historically great offense with elite-level wide receivers. That same season Georgia struggled in the passing game after a mass exodus of production from the year prior.

Many pointed to the LSU game when Smart decided it was time for Georgia to "modernize the offense." As a result, the Dawgs brought a trio of highly-touted receivers to Athens in the 2020 recruiting class; all three now hope to play a big part in the Georgia offense in 2021.

When Smart was asked about the offensive transformation at Alabama and LSU and how it was predicated on the usage of elite-level receivers, Smart expressed optimism that the Dawgs are closing the gap at receiver. However, Smart added that he didn't necessarily think the Dawgs have the same first-round talents as Alabama.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.