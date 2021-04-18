G-Day Proves UGA’s Present and Future at QB are Bright

Georgia has a talented group of quarterbacks this season and G-Day was our first look at the group.

Georgia has not had this much quarterback talent on their roster in recent memory, if ever.

The Bulldogs are set at the position for many years going forward, not just the 2021 campaign. We got our first chance to see this group in action on G-Day and they did not disappoint.

JT Daniels, Starter

Daniels has a lot of hype heading into the 2021 season. He finished the year 4-0 as a starter, throwing 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

He has all of the intangibles that the position requires and is a legitimate first-round caliber NFL prospect. There is only left question left for him to answer: Can he do it for an entire season?

Saturday was a great start. He went 28-for-41 through the air for 324 yards, adding three touchdowns. He looked like the best player on the field at times, showing command and leadership of the offense, which was expected.

The most impressive thing about Daniels was how comfortable he looked. This is his second offseason in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system and it appears that he has now mastered the system.

Carson Beck, Backup

Beck has turned heads during spring camp. Saturday was the culmination of all of his offseason preparation and it appears that he is ready to be the team's backup.

At his best, Beck has arguably the cleanest and most consistent mechanics on the roster. The ball jumps off his hands and is very catchable for his wide receivers.

The problem in his true freshman season was that Beck was not ready for the college game. He had trouble adjusting his mindset and learning the playbook.

All of those concerns are now out the window. At the moment Beck is winning the battle for the backup position and is capable of playing high-level football.

He can't get complacent. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff is extremely talented and could make up ground in this battle.

Stetson Bennett IV, First Off Bench

As things currently stand, Bennett would be the first quarterback off the bench if anything happened to Daniels.

"The Mailman" received a lot of backlash from fans last season because of his limited upside. Despite this, Bennett is an extremely capable backup who may arguably saved the Bulldogs 2020 season.

In the scrimmage, he read the defense well and adjusted to the looks he was given. While he won't blow anyone away with his arm talent, he can sufficiently throw down the field when asked to.

The coaching staff clearly believes in him and for good reason. He is excellent quarterback depth and could play championship level football if asked to.

Brock Vandagriff, The Future

Vandagriff is extremely raw at this time. He is a true freshman and is fully healthy for the first time in months.

That being said, he flashed in a big way Saturday. Vandagriff made plays with his legs and evaded rushers better than any other quarterback on the roster.

He also displayed his arm talent. Vandagriff can rip the ball on a line downfield and did so several times in the scrimmage.

He is not ready for playing time at the moment, but showed enough on G-Day for fans to be excited about the future. He should make a run at the starting quarterback job in 2022 and made his first statement Saturday.