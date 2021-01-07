Update on Jordan Davis's NFL Draft Decision

As we near an NFL decision from Jordan Davis, it is important to monitor mock drafts across analysts to see where Davis is viewed among this year's prospects

As we near an NFL decision from defensive tackle Jordan Davis, it is important to monitor mock drafts across analysts to see where Davis is viewed among this year's prospects. Matt Miller is a long-time analyst for the NFL Draft formerly of Bleacher Report, and in a recent mock draft he had Davis in the first round.

Miller had Davis being selected at No. 21 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He said of the pick:

"You have the edge rushers in (Josh) Allen and (K'Lavon) Chaisson, now add an anchor in the middle and let the defense thrive. Jordan Davis is a massive prospect with shocking agility for his size (6-6, 330)."

Davis has been vital to the Bulldogs' success on defense over the last few seasons. He is considered by many as the best nose tackle in the class and in this mock draft is represented accordingly. Miller cites the athletic traits that many rave about Davis, as few combine a massive frame with speed as well as Davis does. He is expected to run a sub-five second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine if he declares for the NFL Draft. That's an astounding time for someone weighing 330 pounds.

One of Davis' best traits is his motor. He constantly disrupts plays and always goes through the whistle, which you can't say about every college football player. He can cover the whole field sideline-to-sideline once the play breaks down and destroys opposing offenses on the ground.

Going into the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati, the only question regarding Davis was his pass-rushing skill set. A source close to the situation told Dawgs Daily that Davis worked on his pass-rush skills the entire week leading up to the bowl game. It would certainly make sense considering Davis may have put forth the best pass-rushing day of his career against the Bearcats.

It's the one thing missing in his draft profile at the moment. The world knows Davis can shut down an opponent's rushing attack, but NFL scouts question his ability to impact the passer at this point.

Had this been any other prospect, we likely would have already seen an announcement. Davis is conflicted as he likely could be a first-round selection, but by all accounts loves being a Georgia Bulldog almost as much as he loves the thought of playing on Sundays.

