Skip to main content

Update on Georgia vs Vanderbilt Ticket Sales

Georgia is set to play their fourth conference game of the season against Vanderbilt on Saturday in their home stadium Sanford Stadium and tickets are selling fast.

Georgia is set to play their fourth conference game of the season against Vanderbilt on Saturday in their home stadium Sanford Stadium and tickets are selling fast and at a wide variety of prices 

According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket available for Saturday's game is $36 in section 304, with the most expensive ticket available being in section 132 for $675. 

Tickets on Ticketmaster range from $72.00 in section 321, to 50-yard line tickets on the visitor's side for $705 per ticket.

Georgia is listed as a 37-point favorite over Vanderbilt with an over/under set at 58 points, according to DraftKings. According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Georgia holds a 98.6 percent chance of beating the Commodores.

How to Watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The SEC Network on-air crew will be Taylor Zarzour on play by play, Matt Stinchcomb on color, and Alyssa Lang on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

1CFA6E6C-79F5-4957-AD68-FD6D9A32C9C7
Football

Smart Discusses the Development of Georgia's Young WRs

By Jonathan Williams
20220917_AJW_FB_SC_2638-X2
News

Defensive Players to Watch in Matchup with Vanderbilt

By Brooks Austin
201003_CLS_FB_AU_083-X2
News

Remembering 2020's Senior Day Cancellation by Vanderbilt

By Brooks Austin
A80C0607-14ED-4111-8511-A2E46FFBE1C1
News

Social Media Reacts to Roderick Robinson II Flipping to Georgia

By Connor Jackson
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_1140
Football

Georgia Offensive Players to Watch vs Vanderbilt

By Jonathan Williams
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_2000
News

How to Watch: Georgia vs Vanderbilt

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19166021
News

Stats Pointing to Jordan Davis Being DROY Candidate

By Brooks Austin
210925_AJW_FB_VANDY_1163
Football

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Matchup History

By Jonathan Williams