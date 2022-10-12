Update on Georgia vs Vanderbilt Ticket Sales

Georgia is set to play their fourth conference game of the season against Vanderbilt on Saturday in their home stadium Sanford Stadium and tickets are selling fast and at a wide variety of prices

According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket available for Saturday's game is $36 in section 304, with the most expensive ticket available being in section 132 for $675.

Tickets on Ticketmaster range from $72.00 in section 321, to 50-yard line tickets on the visitor's side for $705 per ticket.

Georgia is listed as a 37-point favorite over Vanderbilt with an over/under set at 58 points, according to DraftKings. According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), Georgia holds a 98.6 percent chance of beating the Commodores.

How to Watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022

Game time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: SEC Network

Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

The SEC Network on-air crew will be Taylor Zarzour on play by play, Matt Stinchcomb on color, and Alyssa Lang on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

