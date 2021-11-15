Vegas Putting Hold On Betting Line on Charleston Southern vs Georgia

Vegas has refused to put a betting line and odds out on the Charleston Southern vs Georgia game.

Georgia Football is (10-0) for the first time since 1982, and has gone (7-3) against the spread on the year.

They've been dominant in almost every game of the year, averaging a margin of victory of 31.1 points per game on the year, including a 24-point win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

Vegas hasn't had much success placing a number high enough to keep betters from covering with Georgia, so as they play host to a (4-5) Charleston Southern, Vegas has refused to place a number on the game.

It would likely be a number well into the fifties considering Alabama was a 51 point favorite at home against a (1-9) New Mexico State football team. Bama won the game by 56 points.

There could possibly be a number put out towards the end of the week.

This expected blowout could not come at a better time for Georgia considering the injury status of their football team. Starting OLB, Nolan Smith left Saturday's game against Tennessee with an elbow issue. Running back Kendall Milton hasn't played since the matchup with Kentucky and could use a warm-up game before getting back on the field. The same could be said for offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer who hasn't played since the Florida matchup.

Not to mention Georgia spent the better part of the week battling stomach issues.

