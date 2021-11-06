BREAKING: Walter Nolen Announces Commitment

Interior defensive lineman Walter Nolen announced his college commitment on Wednesday. This comes just a few months after he announced a top three of Georgia, Texas A&M, and Tennessee.

Nolen has committed to Texas A&M. They still have their work cut out for him, as schools won’t stop pursuing this one until national signing day.

Here's what Nolen told SI All American about his decision:

"I chose Texas A&M because Coach Fisher has been building a lot of good teams around there," Nolen said. "Seeing how that defense has progressed over the years, it's like 'wow, I can actually be a part of something like that and be a part of a team with the number one defense in the SEC. A team with one of the highest sack totals coming from the defensive line in the SEC.' I feel like that is a once in a lifetime opportunity."

He plays his high school football for Powell High School in Tennessee. He transferred there after playing his junior season at St. Benedict High School.

Nolen is a massive individual with scary athleticism. He is 6-4 and 325 lbs. while running a legit sub-5.0 second forty-yard dash. His physical traits alone are SEC-ready, but he will have to undergo a learning curve when he gets to college. Tennessee high school football is not very strong, but scouts expect him to adjust to college life.

He told SI All American:

Everything is very fluid at the moment. Despite his commitment, Nolen will constantly be reevaluating his options and could take this all the way up to February’s national signing day.

He is one of the most important recruits on the trail this cycle, and schools won’t give up until his name appears on the dotted line somewhere.