Warren Ericson's Time Has Arrived

For the last few seasons, few things have been as consistent as Trey Hill starting on the offensive line. Hill has made 26 consecutive starts for Georgia, 22 of them at center. However, Hill recently had his knees scoped to fix minor structural damage in both knees.

While the procedure is common among offensive linemen, the timing is a little questionable. Hill was already playing with these injuries and probably could have played out the season and had his knees scoped in the offseason. The usual recovery period for the procedure is four months, which means he would have been back in plenty of time for spring workouts and camps. However, if he waited until after the year, he would not be ready for April’s scheduled NFL Combine.

This procedure creates speculation about whether or not Hill will declare for the NFL Draft after the season. Many SEC players have opted out this season to test the NFL draft waters during the year, such as Jamar Chase, Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamo. LSU tight end Arik Gilbert opted out Wednesday, although he won’t be eligible to enter the NFL Draft for another two seasons.

While there is speculation about Hill’s professional future, the imminent reality is that redshirt sophomore Warren Ericson will be the starting at center Saturday. Ericson has been the first man off the bench for the offensive line unit this season and filled in for Hill earlier in the year.

While Ericson is more than capable of replacing Hill, losing one of the nation’s best centers is a blow to this talented unit. He should be helped out by guard Ben Cleveland on the interior, and the coaching staff will surely scheme around the fact that they have an inexperienced starting center on the field even though Ericson is more than capable of leading the offensive line and getting them in the correct protections.

It will be interesting to see how Georgia attacks Missouri Saturday. They were able to gash the South Carolina Gamecocks up the middle of the field by running the ball, and we will see if Warren can clog the middle and open some lanes for Zamir White and Co.

Ericson signed with the University of Georgia in 2018 out of North Gwinnett High School. He played a pivotal role as a junior in 2017, leading the North Gwinnett Bulldogs to a 7A state title. He was an early enrollee at Georgia and has been in the mix on the interior of the offensive line for the Dawgs since his arrival.