WATCH: George Pickens is Stealing the Show in his NFL Preseason Debut

Enough with talking about what former Bulldogs are doing in a practice setting, former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens is stealing the show in a game setting. Yes, it is still the preseason for the National Football League (NFL), but for rookies like Pickens, these in-game reps are valuable.

It did not take long for the second round pick of the Steelers, George Pickens to start making highlight plays that are popping up everywhere on social media.

First, the young wide-out who is over a year removed from tearing his ACL in the spring of 2021, showed what kind of asset he can be in the run game. Similar to his highlight play against Michigan where Pickens pancaked a Wolverine defensive back, the former Hoover, Alabama, native replicated it in his preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks.

After opening the game with a nine yard reception on the Steelers' first drive, Pickens would find the endzone with a 26-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Mason Rudolph.

So far, mid-way through the second quarter, the former Georgia Bulldog has accumulated three receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.