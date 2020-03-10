WATCH: Georgia Football: Players vs Coaches In Dodgeball

Off-season conditioning programs are put in place to keep players in elite physical conditioning while adding on any necessary muscle. However, they often times result in players and coaches building closer relationships than they even build during the season.

One of the ways Georgia coaching staff tries to enhance the level of competition, while also creating an enjoyable and fun experience is to implement a "game" at the end of workouts.

Whether it be a tug-of-war between two players tied to a rope around their waist as we saw the other day on the UGA Football social media account. Or like the latest video where the players and coaches took part in their annual players vs coaches dodgeball game. And of course, it was a best of three scenario between the two.

The wager? Either the players continue to play dodgeball if they win, or they have to lift for thirty minutes before they leave for the week.

As you can see, the players won both games to sweep the coaches.

Georgia is set to begin spring practice this coming Tuesday with the spring game set for April 18th at Sanford Stadium. With several starting jobs on the line headed into spring ball, it's good to see the mood is light and competitive. We will see how quickly things changed when that first whistle is blown on Tuesday.

