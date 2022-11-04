WATCH: Mike White Talks about Georgia's Upcoming Basketball Season

Georgia's men's basketball season is just right around the corner from getting started. The Bulldogs are welcoming nine new players to the roster this season including a new head coach, Mike White.

Coach White was previously with the Florida Gators before taking the job in Athens. In White's past 11 seasons at both Florida and Louisiana Tech, he has averaged over 22 wins per season as a head coach.

Georgia is getting ready for the team's season opener against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Nov. 7. Coach White talked about the Catamounts and what about them has stood out to him thus far.

"They play very hard. Very perimeter-oriented. They've got some guys they can throw it to in the interior but they put a premium on stretching you. They shoot the three ball, pressure you defensively, and they've got some speed and some quickness," said White.

Georgia's head coach also went on to say that he is "fired up" about finally getting to play an official game in Stegeman Coliseum and that he felt the same way during Georgia's exhibition game against Georgia College earlier this week.

At this year's SEC men's basketball media day, the Bulldogs were predicted to finish 13th in the SEC, which is second to last. Georgia returns five players from last year's roster including Braelen Bridges who led the SEC and finished 7th nationally in field goal percentage and Kario Oquendo averaged 18.3 points per game in conference play last season and was the most amongst all SEC players.

