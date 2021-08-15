WATCH: Richard LeCounte Makes Interception

Former Georgia Bulldog now turned Cleveland Brown safety Richard LeCounte is making plays at the professional level after four seasons doing it in the red and black.

Just a day after fellow Georgia Bulldog teammate Jake Fromm made his NFL preseason debut on the Buffalo Bills in a 16-15 comeback over the Detriot Lions where Fromm led the Bills on the game-winning drive, including 40+ yard completion on fourth and ten that help set the Bills up for the eventual game-winning field goal.

Now it was LeCounte's turn to make a play in his preseason debut as a Browns rookie at safety. LeCounte almost had an interception earlier in the game before he got his first right before the end of the half.

