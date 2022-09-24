Skip to main content

WATCH: Stetson Bennett Speaks Post-Game About Kent State

What did Stetson Bennett have to say after the 39-22 over Kent State.
It was not the game that many expected between the hedges this Saturday afternoon. Georgia, the No. 1 team in the country, coming into the weekend, was favored by 42-points over Kent State and will walk away with a 39-22 victory.

That No. 1 ranking in the AP and Coaches poll may not stay the same for much longer as the 39-22 win over the Golden Flashes saw a performance from the Bulldogs that featured a lot of self-inflicted wounds. Three turnovers, two on offense and one on special teams, were uncharacteristic, a term that could also be used to speak about the performance of Georgia's defense as they gave up 22 points. 

Quarterback Stetson Bennett who played the game all the way through, from the first snap to the very last, the first time he's played four quarters since last season's national championship game, spoke with the media about the team's performance. 

Georgia will get prepared to travel to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers who lost a heartbreaker down on the Plains to Auburn on Saturday. 

