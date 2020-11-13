SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

How Another Bye Week Affects for Georgia

Brooks Austin

Georgia will not be traveling to Missouri for their scheduled noon kickoff Saturday. Instead, both teams will remain in their home state to prevent additional spread of the virus after Missouri had multiple positive tests from both players and a staff member. Now that the game is postponed, that begs the question: how does not playing Saturday affect Georgia?

First, putting time between a loss is usually a positive no matter what the distance is. It couldn't have been a good feeling in the locker room to get overpowered in all facets of the game by the opposition. After the loss, the room more than likely had a melancholy feeling with little positive attitudes. The Bulldogs now get additional opportunity to turn that bitter taste and somber mood into an overwhelming hunger to get better every day and compete as hard as possible on game day.

It also leaves that much more time for the coaching staff to make decisions regarding the quarterback room. When there isn't a clear starter, as much time as possible is needed to analyze the nuances that will separate the quarterback play when it's time to play. As has been reported on Dawgs Daily at SI.com, J.T. Daniels has been getting reps with the first team unit this week.

Of course, that doesn't mean no one else had reps with the starters, because backups often get a chance to practice with the starters. It's expected that every day would be a different split of reps with the official winner receiving the overall majority of snaps the following week. Even then, there likely won't be a decision until game time vs. Mississippi State, so there are nine days for the coaching staff to analyze quarterback play.

Getting healthy is an ordeal in it itself for the Bulldogs. With another week off, a reasonable expectation for wide receiver George Pickens to return next week would be a massive victory for this team. Pickens' presence can't be understated, because of what happens when he is removed from the offense: limited options. Those immediately shrink, and a once plentiful offense becomes stagnant. Running back Kendall Milton will also have a chance to return to 100 percent. While he will be unable to return against Mississippi State, the extended time off will allow Milton to possibly return for the final few games of the season. He will be getting valuable reps for his eventual day in the limelight.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett suffered an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder against Florida, which again will leave him time to heal and compete with the others for the starting job. The additional bye week prior to the Mississippi State game could provide Bennett enough time to return to the starting role. Bennett also has the edge on Mathis because he has already played against SEC competition all season, so it is known what he is.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jermaine Burton - The Playmaker Georgia Needed

With several Georgia Bulldog threats out for the season or banged up, Jermaine Burton has continued to step up for UGA on offense.

Evan Crowell

Film Study: Is JT Daniels As Advertised?

JT Daniels is a name that everyone wants to talk about in the Georgia fan base, but is he as advertised? We take a look at the film to answer.

Kobe Wharton

by

Beachdawg

Kirby Smart's Key Words in Georgia's Quarterback Battle

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has fielded a lot of questions recently about the team's quarterback situation.

Kyle Funderburk

Kirby Smart Slander Needs to Be Tabled

Georgia Football fans need to take a breather and table the Kirby Smart slander.

Alex Bavosa

by

Bery53

Three Former UGA Golfers Participating in the 2020 Masters Tournament

Along with Georgia football being played this Saturday, Georgia fans will also have the opportunity to root for three former UGA golfers in the 2020 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National this weekend

Jonathan Williams

Could UGA Play In Snow for the First Time since 1912?

Georgia football's game with Missouri has been postponed to December 19 after a Missouri football player tested positive for COVID-19.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

NBA Draft Landing Spots for Anthony Edwards

Here are the spots where Edwards and his team should be hoping to end up come draft night.

Evan Crowell

Six Games In, UGA is Still Searching for Offensive Identity

Through six games of the 2020 football season, Georgia's offense still hasn't figured out who they want to be.

Kobe Wharton

by

Evan Crowell

Bennett Day to Day, Does it Open Door for Mathis and Daniels?

Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett is day to day at this point with an AC sprain. Opening the door for a quarterback competition in Athens.

Kobe Wharton

by

brent.wilson

BREAKING: Georgia vs Missouri Postponed

Saturday November 14th's matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers has been postpned due to postive tests and contact tracing.

Brooks Austin