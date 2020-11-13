Georgia will not be traveling to Missouri for their scheduled noon kickoff Saturday. Instead, both teams will remain in their home state to prevent additional spread of the virus after Missouri had multiple positive tests from both players and a staff member. Now that the game is postponed, that begs the question: how does not playing Saturday affect Georgia?

First, putting time between a loss is usually a positive no matter what the distance is. It couldn't have been a good feeling in the locker room to get overpowered in all facets of the game by the opposition. After the loss, the room more than likely had a melancholy feeling with little positive attitudes. The Bulldogs now get additional opportunity to turn that bitter taste and somber mood into an overwhelming hunger to get better every day and compete as hard as possible on game day.

It also leaves that much more time for the coaching staff to make decisions regarding the quarterback room. When there isn't a clear starter, as much time as possible is needed to analyze the nuances that will separate the quarterback play when it's time to play. As has been reported on Dawgs Daily at SI.com, J.T. Daniels has been getting reps with the first team unit this week.

Of course, that doesn't mean no one else had reps with the starters, because backups often get a chance to practice with the starters. It's expected that every day would be a different split of reps with the official winner receiving the overall majority of snaps the following week. Even then, there likely won't be a decision until game time vs. Mississippi State, so there are nine days for the coaching staff to analyze quarterback play.

Getting healthy is an ordeal in it itself for the Bulldogs. With another week off, a reasonable expectation for wide receiver George Pickens to return next week would be a massive victory for this team. Pickens' presence can't be understated, because of what happens when he is removed from the offense: limited options. Those immediately shrink, and a once plentiful offense becomes stagnant. Running back Kendall Milton will also have a chance to return to 100 percent. While he will be unable to return against Mississippi State, the extended time off will allow Milton to possibly return for the final few games of the season. He will be getting valuable reps for his eventual day in the limelight.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett suffered an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder against Florida, which again will leave him time to heal and compete with the others for the starting job. The additional bye week prior to the Mississippi State game could provide Bennett enough time to return to the starting role. Bennett also has the edge on Mathis because he has already played against SEC competition all season, so it is known what he is.