Smart Preaches Importance of Focus After #1 Ranking

Head coach Kirby Smart took the podium for his daily press conference and spoke on what the Georgia Bulldogs are against this weekend.

Georgia plays host to the Missouri Tigers this weekend, and head coach Kirby Smart detailed what the Bulldogs have in store.

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak suffered an injury in last week's game versus Vanderbilt, leaving his status is up in the air ahead of Georgia. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has yet to name a starter, but Smart broke down other options the Tigers could go with at quarterback.

"There's a lot more difference in the Tyler Macon kid, you know, the kid that played more. An athlete, got a really strong arm, but a good athlete. Would be similar to an Anthony Richardson type in terms of athleticism. They can do some different things; he's got some really tough run game when he plays with a guy like that. He's got some tough plays to defend. They've also got Brady Cook, who played a little against us last year, played some this year, who's more like Bazelak. So, we're up in the air; we don't know if we are preparing for Tyler Macon, if we're preparing for Brady Cook, or whether Bazelak will be able to play some."

Smart declined to provide a starting quarterback for Saturday's game but said that Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have looked good in practice throughout the week.

He also discussed the mindset about being ranked No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Smart pointed out that only one team had gone on to win the national title in seven tries, largely because they lost focus.

"I made the point today, and we'll continue to make the point; why? Why did only one of the seven win it? And it's pretty easy because it either went to their head and affected them, they didn't continue to grow and get better. The narrative out there will be, and I'm not saying this because I don't think it's true at all, but the narrative is what distorts young peoples' minds. They read on social media and things that there's this upper echelon of teams, and then there's this other group, and I don't think that's the case at all."

Smart closed by commenting on how well practices had run since Georgia's victory over Florida.

"Last two practices have been great. They've really been good, I mean, there's been no let down hanging over or any of that, they practiced really good Monday and they practiced really good today. There's been a unique buy-in to Tuesdays and Wednesdays win games, so lets go win it on Tuesday and Wednesday."

